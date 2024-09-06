A university in Leeds has been shortlisted for a total of four awards at this year’s “Oscars of higher education”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 120 finalists have been shortlisted in the record-breaking 20th anniversary of the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.

While no single institution leads the way this year, six universities have been nominated for four awards: London South Bank University and the universities of Stirling, Exeter, Glasgow, Nottingham - and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Leeds has been shortlisted in four categories at the Times Higher Education Awards 2024. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

As one of the 70 institutions to have been shortlisted, University of Leeds has already beat some 600 entries.

It has a chance of snapping an award in four out of 19 award categories, including International Collaboration of the Year, Outstanding Marketing/Communications Team of the Year and Research Project of the Year: STEM.

The university’s Miller Alonso, Camargo-Valero is also one of eight shortlisted for the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year award.

Professor Hai-Sui Yu, Interim Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of Leeds, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Being shortlisted in these prominent awards highlights to a wider audience the levels of excellence achieved by academic and professional colleagues at the University of Leeds in our research, education and student support, and global engagement and international collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud of our colleagues’ achievements and wish them every success as their nominations progress to the awards ceremony later this year.”

THE’s editor, John Gill, said the awards have been a window on “the wonderful achievements” of a sector that has “undergone extraordinary transformation without ever losing sight of the vital role it plays across the UK and Ireland”.

He added: “In 2024, it’s fair to say that higher education is going through a challenging period, but these awards are a constant reminder that we should never underestimate the drive and dedication of those who work in our universities to transform lives for the better.”

“Enthusiasm for these awards as a way to showcase those achievements remains undimmed, with more entries in our 20th year than ever before. Our sincere congratulations to all those shortlisted in such a competitive year – it really is an achievement to have reached this stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find a full list of categories and the shortlisted institutions for this year’s Times Higher Education Awards here.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇