What's on in Leeds: Seven huge events in the city this May including Live at Leeds In the Park

From the return of a popular Roundhay food festival to a stellar performance from one of punk’s greats, there is plenty to look forward to in the city this month. Here are seven of the biggest events taking place in Leeds in May.

North Leeds Food and Drink Festival: May 13

On May 13, Roundhay Park will be transformed with an array of international cuisines, live chef's demos, artisan markets and entertainment for the North Leeds Food and Drink Festival. Final release tickets for the weekend-long event are currently for sale on the food festival’s website for £8.95.

Eurovision fan zone at Millennium Square: May 13

Leeds is joining cities across the UK to celebrate the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest by hosting an official Fanzone. It will include live performances in collaboration with Leeds Pride, including 2019 British Pop artist Michael Rice, tribute band Planet Abba, and award-winning drag queens St Sordid Secret and Cherry Pops.

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: May 14

The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has attracted thousands of runners and is expected to draw large crowds eager to cheer them on. It takes place on the same day as the Leeds Half Marathon, with multiple road closures due to be in place.

Back to the 90s festival: May 20

Mint Warehouse is preparing to welcome the Back to the 90s Festival, with seven hours of dance anthems. Acts lined up to perform include Dave Pearce, Phats & Small, K-Klass, Livin Joy and the Lisa Marie Experience.

NOFX: May 26

American punk legends NOFX, best known for their 1994 album Punk in Drublic, are set to perform for the last time in the UK as they celebrate the end of their 40-year long career. They will play one of their final shows at Temple Newsam in Leeds on May 26 ahead of the sold-out Slam Dunk Festival North two days later.

Live at Leeds In the Park: May 27

From the team behind Live at Leeds, the In The Park edition of the popular music festival is now in its second year. Acts set to perform at the event at Temple Newsam on May 27 include Two Door Cinema Club, DMA's, The Lathums, The Hives and Maximo Park.

Great British Food Festival: May 27-29