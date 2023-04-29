Fans of the long-running singing competition will be thrilled to hear that the city has been chosen as an “official fanzone”, bringing the live action from Liverpool to a big screen in Millennium Square. You can find all the details about the screenings and performances below.

What is the Eurovision fanzone?

Last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to host the competition because of the ongoing war with Russia, so the hosting gig went to the UK, which came in second place. Leeds was one of seven cities in the UK to be shortlisted to host the actual contest but lost out to Liverpool. Instead, Leeds was instead made an “official fanzone”, which will involve screenings, live performances, a bar and hot food and drink concessions.

One of the UK's leading ABBA tribute bands Planet Abba is set to perform.

Ali Liaqat, Director of Leeds Pride which is holding the event in collaboration with Leeds City Council, explained: “We are thrilled that Leeds has been chosen as an official Eurovision Fanzone and we were asked by Leeds City Council to help put together a live music programme. This is going to be such a great occasion for the city to come together to celebrate one of the greatest shows on earth and we can’t wait to get the party started in style with all the best Eurovision hits.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, the council’s executive member for economy, culture and education said: “As well as being an incredible show, Eurovision is a celebration of culture, diversity and togetherness - values which we’re proud to embrace in Leeds and we’re thrilled to have been chosen to host what will be an amazing party. It’s also another opportunity for Leeds to express our solidarity with Ukraine and for fans to come together and support a worthy and important cause.”

Who is performing?

As well as live screenings of the semi-finals and the grand final of the annual musical spectacular, the fanzone will welcome live music and DJ sets to celebrate the best of Eurovision while giving fans a chance to donate to the Leeds Together for Ukraine appeal. The main event includes British pop artist Michael Rice who was selected to represent the UK in the contest back in 2019 after winning the BBC TV show 'All Together Now'. He will be performing his Top 10 single ‘Bigger Than Us’ as well as brand-new single ‘Gotta Go Dancing’.

Also taking to the stage will be one of the UK's leading tribute bands Planet Abba, bringing the legendary Swedish group’s biggest hits including their 1974 Eurovision winner ‘Waterloo’. DJ’ing and co-hosting the event will be multi-award-winning drag queen St Sordid Secret alongside 2010 Drag Idol Leeds winner Cherry Pops, who has been entertaining audiences across the world for over a decade.

When is it?

The semi-finals will be screened live on May 9 and May 11 from 8pm to 10pm, while the grand final will take place on May 13, with live entertainment from 4.30pm and the main BBC One coverage starting at 7.30pm.

How much does it cost and how can I get tickets?

The fanzone is free to attend to watch live coverage of the semi-finals, with limited seating options available on a first-come first-served basis. The grand final and the preceding entertainment will be screened in a specially created arena with a number of different seating options, also on a first-come first-served basis. The screening of the final will be provided free of charge by the BBC with an e-ticket required for entry. All tickets will be issued on a pay-as-you-decide basis with the funds raised after deducting processing fees donated to Leeds City Council's Leeds Together For Ukraine appeal.