Live at Leeds In The Park , which will take place in May this year, has added four more final acts to its line-up. With Two Door Cinema Club as the headliner, alternative rock band Maximo Park has joined the already impressive line-up, adding even more festival highlights to the bill.

The other three acts are Manchester-based indie pop band Lottery Winners, online sensation James Marriott, and English-Irish singer-songwriter Kate Nash, whose hits include "Foundations”.

Speaking about joining the line-up, Lottery Winners said: “Live at Leeds is always one of my favourite festival line ups. It’s always crammed with all of my favourite bands, so I’m almost more excited to just go than to play. But I am proper excited to play - might even do a crowd surf.”

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “Can it be May already? We’re delighted to add even more names to the Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 lineup - really bringing together an amazing array of names from across Live At Leeds’ history whilst remaining true to that core belief we all have to champion and support the most exciting new names in modern guitar music.

“Having the likes of Maximo Park and Kate Nash (who have soundtracked countless memories and influenced a ridiculous amount of artists) alongside the likes of acts like Lottery Winners, James Marriott and Medicine Cabinet really nails what Live At Leeds is all about - and these names joining an already packed bill makes me very excited indeed.”

Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, and Amy Winehouse, with the latest headliner being Pale Waves, a marquee band from Manchester.

Live at Leeds now has two forms, as it is still operating the traditional ‘In The City’ festival that hosts emerging artists at various venues across the city. ‘In The Park’ debuted last year and its line-up featured the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Arlo Parks.

Live at Leeds In The Park 2023 full line-up

Two Door Cinema Club (headline act)

DMA’s

The Hives

The Lathums

Everything Everything

Cavetown

The Big Moon

Black Honey

Tom Walker

CMAT

The Beths

Crawlers

Lime Cordiale

Brooke Combe

Gengahr

Bully

Pillow Queens

Lapsley

Rose Gray

Panic Shack

Opus Kink

Low Hummer

Dolores Forever

Priestgate

Deadletter

Maximo Park

Kate Nash

Lottery Winners

James Marriott

When is Live at Leeds: In The Park 2023

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 will return to Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

How to get tickets for Live at Leeds: In The Park 2023