The closures will affect some of Leeds' main roads, with several closures at certain times throughout the day on May 14. There will also be a number of parking suspensions around the route, which are listed below.

What is the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon?

The marathon was launched to honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE and was inspired by former team captain Kevin Sinfield OBE’s running challenges in support of Rob. It will mark the first time the city has hosted a marathon in more than 20 years. The race aims to drive awareness and boost funding for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal, which has plans to build the Rob Burrow Centre for motor neurone disease (MND) in the city, as well as the MND Association. Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease back in 2019. Individual runners will be raising money for their charities of choice as well.

The city's first marathon in 20 years will take place on the same day as the Leeds Half Marathon.

Where will it be?

The marathon follows a circular route that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium, where Rob achieved some of his greatest sporting moments. It will take in some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs, journeying around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope and heading out to Otley, before coming back for the big finish. The Leeds Half Marathon will be taking place on the same day and will cover much of the same route.

When is it?

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will start at 9am on Sunday 14 May, with the Leeds Half Marathon beginning shortly after at 10am.

Where will the parking suspensions be?

The event will require a number of parking suspensions around the route including on St Michael’s Lane, Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane, Creskeld Lane, Charles Street and Burras Lane from 4pm on Saturday 13 May to 6.30pm on Sunday 14 May. Tow operations will be in place around St Michael’s Lane.

Which roads will be closed and when?

Road closures will begin at 4am around the starting point at St Michael’s Lane and Newport View on Sunday 14 May. The closure around St Michael’s Lane will re-open no later than 6.30pm. Closures around Headingley Lane and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am. Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8.30am with the road up to Lawnswood roundabout re-opening for 4.45pm and up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.45am and be re-opened for 12.30pm. The final closures are around Pool and Otley including in Otley Town Centre, on Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road, which will come into force for 9am and will be re-opened between 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, which is managing the marathon, said: “For an event of this scale, significant road closures will be required. We are working in partnership with Leeds City Council, local authority highways, emergency services and multi-agency planning groups to make sure the event is operated safely and securely. Some road closures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to thank all residents in advance for their understanding and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that all closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”