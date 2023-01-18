American punk legends, NOFX, best known for their 1994 album, Punk in Drublic, are set to perform for one last time in the UK at the upcoming Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds this year to celebrate the end of their 40-year long career.

The long-running California-based punk rock band, whose hits include ‘Linoleum’ and ‘Don’t Call Me White’, will hit the road in May during which they will be playing ‘40 albums across 40 cities’ with the setlist spanning over 40 songs per night. The tour will also include two extra special stand alone headline shows that will take place on the same site as the festival.

In a December interview with the entertainment website Loudwire , band leader Fat Mike announced that after 40 years in the business, NOFX would be disbanded in order to concentrate on his other projects. They would, however, cap it off with the band’s extensive farewell tour.

He said: "We’re going into 2023. It will be our absolute final tour. … We’re going to play every album we’ve ever recorded. … We’ll have been a band for 40 years with all original members, and we’re going to play 40 cities. Every show, we’re going to play 40 different songs. It’s just a whole bunch of cool things."

NOFX began as a hardcore band in 1983 before establishing themselves as underground punk stalwarts with seminal releases such as Punk in Drublic (1994). Eric Melvin on guitar, Erik "Smelly" Sandin on drums, and Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta on guitar make up the band. Fat Mike is also the founder of the punk label Fat Wreck Chords.

On the final UK tour, Fat Mike said: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath. These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done, done.”

NOFX final UK tour venues

NOFX will be playing at Temple Newsam on Friday, May 26 at 3pm. They will then head to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 28 for a 4pm show.

NOFX final UK tour tickets

Tickets for the final NOFX shows are on sale from today, January 18 at 5pm and can be purchased from the See Tickets website, with a price of £66 for general admission.

NOFX. Picture: David Jackson

