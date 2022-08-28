Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sun is still shining and those in attendance are preparing themselves for a Sunday night dominated by two Yorkshire powerhouses.

Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon will be headlining the Main Stage West at 7.50pm, before their Steel City counterparts Arctic Monkeys grace the Main Stage East at 9.20pm.

The latter did not allow the BBC to stream their Reading Festival set last night, leaving the fans in Leeds awaiting in suspense regarding what to expect.

The crowd at Leeds Festival as excitement builds for headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Their setlist, however, has been reported online and the Leeds Festival crowd can expect a blend of classic favourites and a tease of their new material if it is the same.

Unsurprisingly, two of Sheffield’s favourite sons are generating plenty of excitement.

However, there is also plenty of anticipation for cornerstones of the indie-rock scene Fontaines DC and Wolf Alice.

Highlight so far have included Manchester quartet Corella, who impressed on the BBC Music Introducing Stage with their polished brand of indie-pop.

A festivalgoer shared this picture of the charred remains of a tent at the Bramham Park site.

Their indie contemporaries The Lathums also drew a sizeable crowd, as revellers basked in the sun on the Main Stage East.

AJ Tracey had a relatively early Main Stage East slot at 3.35pm but the crowd required no motivating to move to his enthralling beats and bars.

For those less interested in the guitars, which once upon a time dominated Leeds Festival, hip-hop will be well represented tonight by titans of the genre JPEGMAFIA and Krept & Konan.

Dance icon Wilkinson will also be taking to the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage as an Arctic Monkeys alternative.

Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Leeds on Saturday. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Over in the campsite, the hot weather has ensured there have not been incidents of flooding and although not the tidiest sight in the world, it has definitely looked worse in years gone by.

That being said, the Yorkshire Evening Post has been provided with a picture of a burnt tent.

Last night saw Dave take on a headline slot at Leeds for the first time and he grasped the opportunity

His socially conscious lyrics and effortless flow put the crowd in the palm of his hand and he made it evident why his ascent to headline billing has been so swift.

In traditional Dave fashion, he even pulled a member of the crowd on stage to help him perform hit track Thiago Silva.

The song features Brixton-born wordsmith AJ Tracey and the lucky attendee flawlessly recited his lyrics while beaming and dancing.

Over on the Main Stage West, Megan Thee Stallion was a ball of energy and enthusiasm and captivated the sizeable crowd, that hung on her every word.

She may have turned up late but her fans did not mind one bit.

Back to today and there is still a longing for secret sets.

Reading has hosted Pendulum and Loyle Carner, as well as Stormzy and Ed Sheeran as special guests alongside Dave and Bring Me The Horizon respectively.

The Leeds crowd has been told to expect Pendulum and now waits with bated breath to see if they will be treated to any more surprises on the final day.

If not, do not expect the mood to drop considering an appearance from Alex Turner is approaching.