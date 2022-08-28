Leeds Festival 2022: Brilliant pictures from day two at Bramham Park as Dave and Megan Thee Stallion wow fans
Thousands of revellers basked in glorious sunshine at Bramham Park for day two of Leeds Festival.
Saturday saw headline shows from Dave and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as music from Glass Animals, All Time Low and Gorgon City and many more.
At 11.15am, there were already fans at the Main Stage East barrier, readying themselves for an eight-hour wait for American rapper Polo G.
Dave took to the stage at 9.45pm, making history as Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner.
Here are some of the best pictures from day two.
