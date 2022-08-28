News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2022: Brilliant pictures from day two at Bramham Park as Dave and Megan Thee Stallion wow fans

Thousands of revellers basked in glorious sunshine at Bramham Park for day two of Leeds Festival.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:17 pm

Saturday saw headline shows from Dave and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as music from Glass Animals, All Time Low and Gorgon City and many more.

At 11.15am, there were already fans at the Main Stage East barrier, readying themselves for an eight-hour wait for American rapper Polo G.

Dave took to the stage at 9.45pm, making history as Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner.

Here are some of the best pictures from day two.

1. Highlights from day two

Photographer Mike Bickerdike was down at Bramham Park on day two to capture all the action. Pictured are All Time Low performing to fans.

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Balmy weather

The sun was shining as revellers headed down to the stages

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Strike a pose

The music kicked off at noon, with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes opening Main Stage East and BBNO$ opening Main Stage West

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Energy builds

Dynamic sets from the likes of Wallows and Bakar had feet moving as the energy built up

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

