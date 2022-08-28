Saturday saw headline shows from Dave and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as music from Glass Animals, All Time Low and Gorgon City and many more.

At 11.15am, there were already fans at the Main Stage East barrier, readying themselves for an eight-hour wait for American rapper Polo G.

Dave took to the stage at 9.45pm, making history as Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner.

Here are some of the best pictures from day two.

1. Highlights from day two Photographer Mike Bickerdike was down at Bramham Park on day two to capture all the action. Pictured are All Time Low performing to fans. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

2. Balmy weather The sun was shining as revellers headed down to the stages Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3. Strike a pose The music kicked off at noon, with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes opening Main Stage East and BBNO$ opening Main Stage West Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

4. Energy builds Dynamic sets from the likes of Wallows and Bakar had feet moving as the energy built up Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales