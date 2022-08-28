Leeds Festival 2022: When Pendulum will perform at Bramham Park after secret set confirmed
Pendulum have been confirmed as one of the secret sets at Leeds Festival.
Lead vocalist Rob Swire had previously posted a cryptic clue on Instagram, with an image of a book and electronic cables.
The Australian electronic rock band surprised Reading Festival on Saturday, performing their first UK show as a band since 2018.
They were joined by Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds.
The official Leeds and Reading Festival Twitter account has now confirmed that Pendulum will play at Bramham Park.
They will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage at 7.05pm today.
Fans are also hoping to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran, after he joined Bring Me The Horizon at Reading.
The star returned the favour after BMTH performed alongside him at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.
Sheeran’s hit ‘Bad Habits’ has been remixed by the Sheffield rockers and the collaborators treated the Reading crowd to a performance of it side-by-side last night.