Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead vocalist Rob Swire had previously posted a cryptic clue on Instagram, with an image of a book and electronic cables.

The Australian electronic rock band surprised Reading Festival on Saturday, performing their first UK show as a band since 2018.

They were joined by Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds.

Pendulum perform at Leeds Festival in 2018 (Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official Leeds and Reading Festival Twitter account has now confirmed that Pendulum will play at Bramham Park.

They will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage at 7.05pm today.

Fans are also hoping to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran, after he joined Bring Me The Horizon at Reading.

The star returned the favour after BMTH performed alongside him at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.