Leeds Festival campers lose all their belongings after 'tent burns down'
Two Leeds Festival campers lost all their belongings when their tent burnt down in the middle of the night, a charity has reported.
The young men visited the lost property tent, run by organisation Leeds Festival Angels, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Volunteer Jo said “everything they had” was destroyed.
Debra Green OBE, founder of community charity ROC, tweeted a video interview with Jo on Friday.
Jo said: “We had two young men whose tent was burnt down at 4am this morning. Everything they had is gone.
“We managed to give them a tent, something to sleep on, sleeping bags, we gave them a Festival Angels mug and encouraged them to go to Oxfam to buy a new set of clothes.
“It was very sad, but they were prayed for - and hopefully they’ll cheer up once they’ve had some sleep.
“We’ve asked them to come back here and let us know if they need anything else at all. We’re here to help.”