The Junction Leeds: Drag brunches and street food set to take over luxury apartment complex this summer
Nestled in the heart of Whitehall, The Junction will be home to the best of street food in Leeds as Street Food Saturdays makes its return this month.
Food traders will be rotating each week but highlights include the opening weekend of award-winning chef Nicko Lachica and taco brand El Piloto.
Drinks will be served by the Reserve Cocktail Bar with coffee and pastries being served up by Rabbit Hole Coffee and Cup of Kin throughout the season.
Other food highlights include the MorMor x Eat Your Greens BBQ special at the end of June, amongst fan favourites Hoi Polloi, Homeboy Pizza Co, Holy Mountain, Niko’s Comfort Kitchen, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Bao Boy, Spuds n Bros and Salma.
Johnathan Lloyd, general manager at The Junction, said: “We’re really excited to showcase the spaces that make up The Junction, and give Leeds a taste of the vibrant community here now that all of our buildings are open and available for rental.
“We’re very lucky to be situated right on Monk Bridge Viaduct, and with a host of events planned for the year, this is just the start of sharing this beautiful space.”
The Junction is also excited to announce the return of CAMP! Drag Cabaret presenting regular brunches throughout the summer, starting on June 8 from noon to 3pm.
CAMP is an inclusive drag cabaret company that brings electrifying and engaging shows and became instant hits at Chow Down during the pandemic.
