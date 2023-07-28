Support from Leeds residents, businesses and performers has poured in since the news was announced yesterday (Thursday), with the Temple Arches site set to close on Sunday August 6. The team said the cost of living crisis, changing consumer habits and rising costs had made the business unsustainable in its current format.

The Temple Arches site will permanently close, although the Chow Down team are looking at new concepts in the city centre. First launched as a pop-up during the Covid restrictions of summer 2020, Chow Down enjoyed a three-year residency and welcomed in thousands of visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to Chow Down’s announcement on Instagram, Leeds brewery North Brewing Co said: “We’re so sad to hear this. All the best for the future guys.” Manjit’s Kitchen added: “Leeds needs to do all it can to keep hold of you and your creativity and the events you create. Look forward to what’s next.”

Temple Arches venue Chow Down will close on Sunday August 6 (Photo by Chow Down)

Street food business Jimmy Macks, one of more than 150 traders to serve at Chow Down, said: “So gutted! Special venues with creative concepts like this are hard to come by. Championing independents in all the different fields - street food, music, events, drinks and your beaut design work. Xmas was sooooo festive with you guys. I'm sure whatever you create next will be amazing. Thank you for having us.”

Drag queen Koko Popperz, who performed at the venue’s regular drag brunches, said: “Really going to miss you guys. Thank you so much for everything.” Adam Townend added: “Such a big hit with us during Covid and something we looked forward to.”

Attic Breaks said: “This is rubbish! Me and the wife went to every event since covid! Always great food and a great atmosphere! You will be missed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds-based DJ Musical Metaphors said: “Awww very sad news guys!! Such a great venue, team and space a concept which Leeds very much needed and still does, you will be missed.”