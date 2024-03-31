Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If the time passes 2pm and I’ve still not had lunch – or if I’m suffering from a particularly intense hangover – only a cheese toastie will do.

It's the instant antidote to any ailment. A generous handful of sharp cheddar, lightly toasted white bread, a smattering of spring onion. Nirvana.

Rabbit Hole Coffee, in the Victoria Quarter. Photo: National World.

And since my need for a cheese toastie is fairly regular, I’m lucky to have found the best spot in Leeds for one.

Housed in the opulent Victoria Quarter, that shining monument to luxury brands in the heart of the city, is Rabbit Hole Coffee.

Outdoor-style seating and electric heaters bisect the arcade, giving the impression it’s a temporary affair – a pop-up arranged by one of the neighbouring boutiques.

But underestimate at your peril. It's been here for the last two years and I’d defy anyone to leave unsatisfied.

Ordering at the counter, guests can choose from an ample lunch menu, which is on offer between 12pm and 3pm, with a signature coffee or one of the venue’s tempting, boozy cocktails.

I find it difficult to order anything other than the cheddar and spring onion toastie.

The cheese and spring onion toastie at Rabbit Hole Coffee, in the Victoria Quarter. Photo: National World.

It sounds ridiculous, but it really is a culinary marvel. The crisp exterior of the Bluebird’s tin loaf is a heavenly shell for the piquant melted cheese, which is infused with punchy spring onion.

I’m told that the secret to the creamy richness is a thin layer of Hellmann’s mayo and a subtle kick of Dijon mustard. But it’s not just the immense flavour that impresses – it’s an entirely textural experience. The crunch of the toasted bread, the smoothness of melted cheese, the freshness of the spring onion.

It’s just so satisfying – and far from the mundanity you might be used to from your Breville machine.

This week, I pulled myself away from my usual order and tried the kimchi toastie. The Korean ferment sounded an unusual addition – but now I understand that it was created for the sole purpose of being sandwiched between two pieces of toasted bread.

There's pickled cabbage, carrot, radish, spring onion and ginger, it’s exotic and refreshing – but it's also reassuringly familiar with the cheese.

The kimchi toastie at Rabbit Hole Coffee, in the Victoria Quarter. Photo: National World.

In addition to serving excellent food and drinks, Rabbit Hole Coffee provides unparalleled people watching opportunities. The botoxed denizens of Harvey Nics. The tourists taking selfies. The office clones on their conference calls. All human life is here.

The menu is a little on the pricier side – the cheese and spring onion toastie is £9.25 – but that’s to be expected on this side of town. And for the depth of flavour in each bite, it’s entirely justified.

I’m often at Rabbit Hole Coffee with friends from outside of the city. They mostly agree to come so that I’ll shut up about the toasties.

For those who have yet to visit, I’d urge you to put it on your list. My claim that it’s the best in Leeds might sound bold, but I won't be convinced otherwise.

Factfile

Address: 23-29 Queen Victoria St, Leeds LS1 6BD

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 10am-4pm; Fri and Sat, 10am-5pm; Sun, 11am-4pm

Website: https://www.rabbitholecoffee.co.uk/

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10