News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Monk Bridge Viaduct: Inside the secret garden on top of a railway viaduct in Leeds city centre

Nestled on top of an old railway viaduct in Leeds city centre, a secret garden is starting to take shape.

By Abbey Maclure
18 minutes ago

The Grade II-listed Monk Bridge viaduct, near Whitehall Road, formed part of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks and dates back to 1846 – but had been disused since the 1960s. In 2019, work began on a huge redevelopment, building a high-rise residential and office scheme.

As part of the scheme, the viaduct itself is being transformed into a greenway and pedestrian path, while the archways beneath will be home to bars, restaurants and shops. And the secret urban garden is now open to the public.

We take a look around...

1. Monk Bridge Viaduct urban garden

The Monk Bridge Viaduct urban garden is accessed via a staircase and lift in a car park off Whitehall Road, next to the Whitehall Place development

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2. Monk Bridge Viaduct urban garden

The urban park is inspired by the 'High Line' in New York, a 1.45-mile-long park built on disused railway in New York City, itself based on a similar scheme completed in Paris

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Monk Bridge Viaduct urban garden

While the High Line in New York is a longer stretch than Leeds' greenway, the Monk Bridge viaduct is much wider - as wide as Briggate

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. Monk Bridge Viaduct urban garden

Developers have retained original features of the Monk Bridge railway line, including this signal box

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsGrade II