Monk Bridge Viaduct: Inside the secret garden on top of a railway viaduct in Leeds city centre
Nestled on top of an old railway viaduct in Leeds city centre, a secret garden is starting to take shape.
The Grade II-listed Monk Bridge viaduct, near Whitehall Road, formed part of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks and dates back to 1846 – but had been disused since the 1960s. In 2019, work began on a huge redevelopment, building a high-rise residential and office scheme.
As part of the scheme, the viaduct itself is being transformed into a greenway and pedestrian path, while the archways beneath will be home to bars, restaurants and shops. And the secret urban garden is now open to the public.
We take a look around...