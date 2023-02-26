The Grade II-listed Monk Bridge viaduct, near Whitehall Road, formed part of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks and dates back to 1846 – but had been disused since the 1960s. In 2019, work began on a huge redevelopment, building a high-rise residential and office scheme.

As part of the scheme, the viaduct itself is being transformed into a greenway and pedestrian path, while the archways beneath will be home to bars, restaurants and shops. And the secret urban garden is now open to the public.