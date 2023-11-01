The executive chef of a popular food pop-up has embarked a new journey to “put the Philippines on the map”.

Nicko Lachica, 23, was one of the three founders of the Dijon Boys. The trio found much success cooking at pop-ups across the city and even opened their first permanent kitchen in Meanwood cocktail bar Number 8.

The founders of Dijon Boys parted ways last month – in a heartfelt Instagram post, the trio announced they would be stopping all operations from October 16, calling it a “bittersweet end”.

Nicko said: “I can only speak for myself but we were very young coming into the Dijon Boys and we've achieved a lot. I think we all just wanted to focus on our own projects.

Chef Nicko Lachica, 23, is bringing Filipino-inspired Sunday roasts to Boot and Rally bar in Meanwood. Photo: Cameron Sohel

“The end goal was always to have our own restaurant. We're still young, we're still learning and I think it wasn't the right time for all of us to kind of make that move.”

Nicko’s first solo venture since the departure is Herencia, a weekly pop-up in the Meanwood bar Boot and Rally.

Also the Spanish word for heritage, Herencia is the name of his uncle’s restaurant in the Philippines, which Nicko said had also inspired him to pursue a career in the food industry.

He said: “Herencia is more of a brand. It’s sticking to my roots and everything I have gained: Dijon Boys where I inherited the experience – I wouldn't really be doing this by myself right now without the experience I had – and also inheriting my mom's recipes. It’s all about inheriting and keeping true to my Filipino-ness.”

Chef Nicko Lachica, right, was the executive chef and founder of Dijon Boys, a popular food joint. The trio announced that their time as Dijon Boys has come to an end. Nicko is pictured with Cameron Sohel, left, and Jamie Layall, centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

The new pop-up serves an option of four Sunday roasts with a Filipino twist.

On the menu there is a 12-hour braised short rib pares, a take on the classic Filipino comfort food, and lechon porchetta, a crispy roasted pork belly and traditional family favourite in the Philippines. There are a number of sides and even a dessert to end the meal.

Nicko said: “I don't want to push people to have Filipino food, I feel like slowly integrating a bit of Filipino flavours into what people would have such as Sunday roasts will attract them to try something different.

“And that's what I want to push for in the next couple of years, just for people to try Filipino food and be like, ‘wow, this is a really good cuisine’ and make them want to go to the Philippines and travel – basically put the Philippines on the map.”

Herencia launched in the Meanwood bar last week – and Nicko said he felt satisfied seeing his vision come to life.

The 23-year-old chef said: “I've always had the two boys with me, Jamie and Cameron, but I feel like doing it for myself and it being my project, just seeing the food out there is satisfying.”

The team behind Boot and Rally were pivotal in the Dijon Boys’ journey – as they are now in Nicko’s solo endeavour.

He said: “They're very supportive. With the transition from the Dijon Boys and helping me build my personal brand, and just having the freedom to kind of use the space and just do whatever food I want.”

A trip to the Philippines is in the diary and Nicko said he hopes to return from the three-month getaway with a greater understanding of Filipino cuisine and culture to introduce to Leeds.

Nicko added: “I'm just very grateful that a lot of people have followed me from the Dijon Boys. And I’m very grateful that people are very open with the food as well.

“It's very hard to like something different but people are very open and people do like it, and that's what it's all about.”