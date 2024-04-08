Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peddler Market, a leading free street food market based in Sheffield, is coming to Project House on Armley Road on April 12 and 13.

The company is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and to mark the milestone, Peddler Market is hosting four satellite events, bringing the best of street food across the country to Yorkshire cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event director Lucy Bailey said: “Peddler Market is quite a destination. It's really well known in Sheffield, we can get anywhere between six and 10,000 people over a weekend come down when we're hosting.

“And that kind of customer base is really loyal. We not only showcase the best in UK street food, we platform upcoming musicians and local makers and artists as well. It really draws the crowds in and there's something for everybody.”

Peddler Market is coming to Project House in Leeds. Photo: Peddler Market

Peddler Market began its expansion last year as it ventured into Chesterfield for the first time in June, enriching the nightlife offering in the city. The team took on Wakefield followed mere months later.

Lucy, who lives in Leeds, said there’s nothing quite like Peddler Market here in the city. And the team wanted to fill that gap in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We really found success in the new places which really galvanised us. The opportunity just came up with Project House through some mutual contacts we had at Kirkstall Brewery.

“And essentially, we found that the venue worked perfectly. The space is amazing and the partnership was really aligned with our own ethos.”

Banquet 1415, a Nottingham-based company offering authentic Argentinian BBQ, will be serving delicious cuts of meat at the market in Project House.

It will be joined by independent Greek street food eatery ThatZiki and many other businesses. Meanwhile, Leeds-based indie experimental-soul band Rushbonds will be playing the main stage, accompanied by other musical talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BoomChikkaBoom, a Leeds-based company that offers activities for children, will be bringing fun arts and crafts for the younger ones throughout the two days.