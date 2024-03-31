Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Med, located in Hyde Park, opened to the public on Saturday (March 30) following a soft launch the previous evening.

Mari Filochi, who quit her job in recruitment to open the restaurant, founded the business with her husband Brikel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her sister-in-law, who previously managed a Pret-A-Manger, heads up the kitchen while Mari’s mum helps to prepare the food.

Mari Filochi and her husband Brikel, who have just opened The Med restaurant in Hyde Park, Leeds (Photo by Mari Filochi)

“We have always wanted to open our own restaurant,” Mari told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We serve Greek street food like gyros and souvlaki. We picked a good location in Hyde Park - there’s lots of students here every day.

“It’s a fast food restaurant with quick food, so students love that - but we try to offer a family-friendly atmosphere and a nice place to dine in for lunch or in the evenings, even with children. It’s not just for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have really liked it so far, which is great. Everything is prepared fresh each day.”

Located on a corner plot in The Crescent, Hyde Park Corner, The Med has taken over the former North African cafe Oranaise.