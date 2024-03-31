The Med Hyde Park: Meet the family behind the new Greek street food restaurant just opened in Leeds
The Med, located in Hyde Park, opened to the public on Saturday (March 30) following a soft launch the previous evening.
Mari Filochi, who quit her job in recruitment to open the restaurant, founded the business with her husband Brikel.
Her sister-in-law, who previously managed a Pret-A-Manger, heads up the kitchen while Mari’s mum helps to prepare the food.
“We have always wanted to open our own restaurant,” Mari told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“We serve Greek street food like gyros and souvlaki. We picked a good location in Hyde Park - there’s lots of students here every day.
“It’s a fast food restaurant with quick food, so students love that - but we try to offer a family-friendly atmosphere and a nice place to dine in for lunch or in the evenings, even with children. It’s not just for students.
“People have really liked it so far, which is great. Everything is prepared fresh each day.”
Located on a corner plot in The Crescent, Hyde Park Corner, The Med has taken over the former North African cafe Oranaise.
It will initially open noon-10pm seven days a week, although the hours may be extended in the near future.
