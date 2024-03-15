Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkstall Brewery, which has its impressive headquarters on Kirkstall Road, unveiled plans today (March 15) to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road.

The striking 1930s art deco building was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery. In more recent years, it has played host to world-class exhibitions in its use as an art gallery.

Kirkstall Brewery has announced huge plans for landmark Leeds brewery building The Tetley. Photo: James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a significant blow to the arts and culture scene in Leeds at the end of last year, it was announced that the gallery was to leave the building – leaving questions about its future use.

In an announcement today, bosses at Kirkstall Brewery said they wanted to transform The Tetley into a “showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds”.

They said the building is set to feature beers from other breweries in the region, alongside brands from Kirkstall Brewery, Leeds Brewery and Holt’s most recent acquisition, North.

Kirkstall also confirmed that there are plans to host a number of events in the historic building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is set to commence to prepare the site for its reopening.

Steve Holt, Kirkstall Brewery’s owner and founder, said: “It’s a tremendous privilege to bring Leeds’s most iconic brewery building into the Kirkstall fold.

“As a brewery that pays a great deal of respect to the history of brewing in the city, we believe we are the ideal custodians for the next chapter of this legendary building.”

Michael Cronin, Head of Portfolio at Vastint UK, the developer behind Aire Park and owners of The Tetley building, said: “Last year we outlined our ambitions to safeguard this iconic building for the next 100 years and have now submitted our plans to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since we became custodians of the building, it was always our intention to keep it open until the restoration work got underway to bring this fantastic building up to 21st century standards.

“So, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Kirkstall Brewery to Aire Park and to be bringing one of the current generations of Leeds and Yorkshire breweries to a site which has played such a pivotal role in the history of beer making in the region.

“The Tetley will form the centre piece of Aire Park, alongside the eight-acre public park and this collaboration will hopefully give the people of Leeds a small taster of what’s to come in the very near future.”

Holt added: “It really is the crown jewel of brewing history in Leeds, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to make it a landmark of Yorkshire beer culture once again.”