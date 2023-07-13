A brand new venue and event space brought about by some of the key figures in the Leeds music scene is set to open this weekend.

Project House will have its much anticipated opening on Saturday (July 15) with DJ sets throughout the day and food available from Bundobust, Little Red Food Truck and Galleria.

Bringing together some of the most high-profile names in Leeds’s cultural scene, Project House will feature a multi-use event space which will host a varied programme of music, markets, exhibitions, conferences and parties.

The venue is the creation of a group of Leeds creatives who have been influential in the development of Leeds’ cultural sector for over 20 years: Nathan Clark of legendary music venue, The Brudenell Social Club, Tom Brown & Sam Barratt of independent skate store, Welcome Skate Store, Ash Kollakowski & Simon Stevens of the iconic Belgrave Music Hall, and Ben Lewis of independent, cultural programmers, Super Friendz.

The Yorkshire Evening Post were given an exclusive look around the space ahead of the launch party, pictures from which you can view in the gallery below:

Project House on Armley Road will host its launch party on Saturday (July 15)

Bringing together some of the most high-profile names in Leeds's cultural scene, Project House will feature a multi-use event space which will host a varied programme of music, markets, exhibitions, conferences and parties

The venue already has a jam-packed launch season including music from Bombay Bicycle Club, Fat White Family, Nubya Garcia and BADBADNOTGOOD

As well as cutting-edge programming, the venue will offer a flexible, 1,000 capacity multi-use event space with full PA and lighting system, as well as pared back interiors and in-house equipment suitable for hosting conferences, exhibitions, markets, weddings, meetings and more.

