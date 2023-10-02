Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Oktoberfest Leeds: 9 great photos from the Big Bavarian Beer Bash celebration at Old Woollen in Farsley

These photos show beer lovers gathered at Farsley's Old Woollen for Oktoberfest this weekend.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The Big Bavarian Beer Bash Oktoberfest celebrations took place at Old Woollen in Farsley this weekend (Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30), with families and beer lovers alike enjoying the best of German food and drink.

A sold out Friday session full of entertainment and music with Oompah bands was followed by a family session on Saturday.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went to Farsley to capture the celebrations with these great photos.

1. Oktoberfest at the Old Woollen in Farsley, Leeds

Oktoberfest big Bavarian Beer Fest came to the Old Woollen , Farsley at the weekend as drinkers enjoyed a taste of Germany with an oompah band and bratwurst. Photo: Steve Riding

Andy and Daisy Gilpin and Matt Eyre at the Oktoberfest celebrations in Farsley.

2. Oktoberfest at the Old Woollen in Farsley, Leeds

Andy and Daisy Gilpin and Matt Eyre at the Oktoberfest celebrations in Farsley. Photo: Steve Riding

Pete McCluskey enjoys a German beer.

3. Oktoberfest at the Old Woollen in Farsley, Leeds

Pete McCluskey enjoys a German beer. Photo: Steve Riding

A family and friends get together at the family friendly afternoon session.

4. Oktoberfest at the Old Woollen in Farsley, Leeds

A family and friends get together at the family friendly afternoon session. Photo: Steve Riding

