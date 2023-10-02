Oktoberfest Leeds: 9 great photos from the Big Bavarian Beer Bash celebration at Old Woollen in Farsley
These photos show beer lovers gathered at Farsley's Old Woollen for Oktoberfest this weekend.
The Big Bavarian Beer Bash Oktoberfest celebrations took place at Old Woollen in Farsley this weekend (Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30), with families and beer lovers alike enjoying the best of German food and drink.
A sold out Friday session full of entertainment and music with Oompah bands was followed by a family session on Saturday.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went to Farsley to capture the celebrations with these great photos.
