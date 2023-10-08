A 1990s and 2000s club night in Leeds has sold out for the fifth event running.

Launched in November last year, Club Classics at the Old Woollen has proved a hit success, putting Farsley on the map with an alternative to city centre club nights. DJ and promoter Gavin Lampitt is the man behind the events – and he’s been astounded by the response so far.

The fifth Club Classics on November 25, which coincides with the event’s first birthday, sold out in seven days – and the venue has asked Gavin to host an extra club night in December.

Hosted in the 500-capacity venue in Sunny Bank Mills, the night is dedicated to club classics and anthems from the 90s and 00s with live performers and special guests.

Gavin Lampitt is the man behind Club Classics at The Old Woollen in Farsley (Photo by Steve Riding/National World)

Gavin told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I started off by playing at a few little gigs that the Old Woollen used to put on themselves, then they asked me to put something in.

“It blew up straight away. Every one of them has sold out - the November one sold out in seven days, one of the other nights sold out in two days. People like it because they don’t have the hassle of getting in and out of town.”

Gavin has been a DJ in Leeds for more than two decades, playing for clubs including Federation, Glasshouse, Love Leeds Gatecrasher, Fibre and Mission. He promoted Funky Dory at Space nightclub for its seven-year run and also brought brands like Garlands, Pukka Up and Bora Bora to the city.

Tickets for the Club Classics Christmas event on December 29 are now available on the Old Woollen website, with live percussion from Kristix and live saxophone from Sarah Sax.

The November Club Classics event at the Old Woollen sold out in seven days (Photo by Club Classics at the Old Woollen)

Gavin added: “With it being 90s and noughties music it does tend to be an older crowd, but some young ones come along too.

“We try to make it a bit different, we have live percussion from Bongo Dave from Speed Queen next month. We’ve got live saxophone, stilt walkers and we’ve thrown in a few live PAs. In November, we’ve got Angie Brown from Bizarre Inc.