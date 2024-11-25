A Nordic-inspired retailer is set to open its new designer four-storey concept store this week.

North Home will be opening its new store in County Arcade, Victoria Quarter, on Wednesday November 27 from 10am.

Bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics, kitchenware, lighting, skin care, and much more, the store promises to bring an entirely new shopping experience to the city.

Customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware with exclusive collections from brands and designers including Fischersund, Lee Simmonds Ceramics, Hkliving, Seletti and HAY.

The new store also boasts a gourmet food hall and basement bar resplendent with the building’s original features and tiling.

North Home's new four-storey shop is opening on Wednesday (November 27). Photo: North Home | North Home

North Home founder Kamil Wangin said: “We have poured all our love and passion for Nordic homewares and fine furnishings into this new store, so we are hugely excited to announce our opening date.

“We can’t wait to welcome all existing and new customers for the big reveal, we hope they love it as much as we do.”

The design of the new store, which will incorporate lots of heritage features along with contemporary styling, has been carried out by Yorkshire-based commercial interiors specialist Design Tonic.

Design Tonic director, Amanda Cook, said: “County Arcade is an incredible building with many original and quirky features, so it is the perfect location for an aesthetically beautiful store like North Home.

“It’s been a fantastic project for Design Tonic and the team have created a space that not only complements the minimalist tone that Nordic design is renowned for but is also warm, welcoming and has a real wow factor.”