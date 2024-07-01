Memories of the Leeds city centre arcade redeveloped as Harvey Nichols

Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

It’s the long ,lost city centre shopping arcade which welcomed generations of shoppers before being redeveloped to make way for the Harvey Nichols store.

Empire Arcade will be remembered by bargain-hunters who shopped in the city centre during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s ajd 1990s. It opened in 1962 following the demolition of the Empire Theatre which, over the years, had by visited by stars including Charlie Chaplin , Gracie Fields and Cliif Richard. It was redeveloped in the 1990s and became the Harvey Nichols store helped cement Leeds’s reputation as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’. The images are from the YEP archive, Thoresby Society, and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of C&A's Leeds city centre store LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The east side of Briggate showing the entrance to the Empire Arcade in December 1990.

The east side of Briggate showing the entrance to the Empire Arcade in December 1990. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A tinted postcard view of Briggate looking in the direction of the Headrow or Upperhead Row and Lowerhead Row as it was known then. At the right side is the frontage of the Empire Palace Theatre which opened in Briggate on August 29, 1898 as a music hall.

A tinted postcard view of Briggate looking in the direction of the Headrow or Upperhead Row and Lowerhead Row as it was known then. At the right side is the frontage of the Empire Palace Theatre which opened in Briggate on August 29, 1898 as a music hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Empire Palace Theatre was considered one of the country's finest stoll moss (music hall) theatres. Seating 1750 people on three tiers it was visited by stars including Charlie Chaplin and Gracie Fields while Cliif Richards 1959 pop concert saw the stage door besieged by hysteric fans.

Empire Palace Theatre was considered one of the country's finest stoll moss (music hall) theatres. Seating 1750 people on three tiers it was visited by stars including Charlie Chaplin and Gracie Fields while Cliif Richards 1959 pop concert saw the stage door besieged by hysteric fans. | Thoresby SocietyPhoto: Thoresby Society

An undated postcard showing the Empire Palace Theatre on Briggate with a horse and carriage seen in the foreground. It closed on February 25, 1961 and was replaced by the Empire Arcade;

An undated postcard showing the Empire Palace Theatre on Briggate with a horse and carriage seen in the foreground. It closed on February 25, 1961 and was replaced by the Empire Arcade; | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Cross Arcade between Queen Victoria Street and King Edward Street showing the rear entrance to the Empire Arcade in June 1984.. The main entrance to the Empire Arcade was on Briggate. King Edward Street is just glimpsed at the left edge.

Cross Arcade between Queen Victoria Street and King Edward Street showing the rear entrance to the Empire Arcade in June 1984.. The main entrance to the Empire Arcade was on Briggate. King Edward Street is just glimpsed at the left edge. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Briggate showing the Empire Palace Theatre in the centre from 1960. Also in the picture are Mark Rowlands furnishers, Willerby's Tailors, Readicut Wool Shop and Phillip's Shoes.

Briggate showing the Empire Palace Theatre in the centre from 1960. Also in the picture are Mark Rowlands furnishers, Willerby's Tailors, Readicut Wool Shop and Phillip's Shoes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

