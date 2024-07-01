Empire Arcade will be remembered by bargain-hunters who shopped in the city centre during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s ajd 1990s. It opened in 1962 following the demolition of the Empire Theatre which, over the years, had by visited by stars including Charlie Chaplin , Gracie Fields and Cliif Richard. It was redeveloped in the 1990s and became the Harvey Nichols store helped cement Leeds’s reputation as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’. The images are from the YEP archive, Thoresby Society, and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of C&A's Leeds city centre store LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
It’s the long ,lost city centre shopping arcade which welcomed generations of shoppers before being redeveloped to make way for the Harvey Nichols store.
