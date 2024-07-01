Boodle-Am: Memories of a quirky Leeds city centre shop

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:48 BST

It was the quirky Leeds city centre shop which proved to be a dedicated follower of fashion.

Boodle-Am was an Aladdin's Cave which tempted millions of shoppers over almost 40 years until it shut in January 2008. Owner Marian Marcham first opened in a small unit next to the Coburg pub on Woodhouse Lane in 1969. A year later she opened her second on Queen Victoria Street. The two shops co-existed for around seven years until the floor in the original Boodle-Am caved in, falling into the cellar. The shop had to be demolished but by then the bigger city-centre store was well-established. It moved into the County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter when the shopping centre was just a row of terraced buildings, without the stunning stained glass roof added later. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for bargain-hunters as they take you inside the shop which was lovingly-run every day by Marian. READ MORE: 22 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you shop at Boodle-Am bacj in the day?

1. Boodle-Am memories

Did you shop at Boodle-Am bacj in the day? | Sarah WashbournPhoto: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Step inside and it's like a trip down memory lane for anybody who was a keen follower of fashion in the '60s and '70s.

2. Boodle-Am memories

Step inside and it's like a trip down memory lane for anybody who was a keen follower of fashion in the '60s and '70s. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The shop did a roaring trade in ethnic styles, Indian cotton scarves, Kangol hats and, of course, Kickers boots. You can also buy joss sticks.

3. Boodle-Am memories

The shop did a roaring trade in ethnic styles, Indian cotton scarves, Kangol hats and, of course, Kickers boots. You can also buy joss sticks. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Root through the clothes, crammed on to original bentwood coat stands, and you would find some now vintage originals.

4. Boodle-Am memories

Root through the clothes, crammed on to original bentwood coat stands, and you would find some now vintage originals. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Did you buy any of these from Marion back in the day? Boodle-Am was one of the largest stockists of cult shoe brand Kickers.

5. Boodle-Am memories

Did you buy any of these from Marion back in the day? Boodle-Am was one of the largest stockists of cult shoe brand Kickers. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Marian Marcham with her shop colleague.

6. Boodle-Am memories

Marian Marcham with her shop colleague. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.