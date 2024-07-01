Boodle-Am was an Aladdin's Cave which tempted millions of shoppers over almost 40 years until it shut in January 2008. Owner Marian Marcham first opened in a small unit next to the Coburg pub on Woodhouse Lane in 1969. A year later she opened her second on Queen Victoria Street. The two shops co-existed for around seven years until the floor in the original Boodle-Am caved in, falling into the cellar. The shop had to be demolished but by then the bigger city-centre store was well-established. It moved into the County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter when the shopping centre was just a row of terraced buildings, without the stunning stained glass roof added later. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for bargain-hunters as they take you inside the shop which was lovingly-run every day by Marian. READ MORE: 22 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia