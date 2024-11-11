Søstrene Grene Leeds: Huge Danish homeware and lifestyle brand set to open in Trinity Shopping Centre
Hoardings for Søstrene Grene have gone up outside the former Leeds United unit near Sky in the shopping centre.
While no opening date has been revealed yet, customers can expect affordable, Scandi-inspired designs across its range of homeware, furniture, kitchen essentials, gifting, wrapping paper, crafts, toys, accessories and more.
The shopping ‘experience’ itself includes subdued lighting, classical music, creative displays and a signature labyrinth-style layout to help customers relax as they fill their baskets.
Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge,’ Søstrene Grene has more than 300 sites across 16 countries including venues in Sheffield, York and Manchester.
And this new opening, which is part of a major expansion across the UK, comes after the opening of the Søstrene Grene in Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, Wakefield, in September.
Find out more information about Søstrene Grene via its official website.
