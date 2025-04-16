Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Morley Beer Festival is back for its 11th edition this Easter weekend, bringing a lively mix of drinks, food, and entertainment to the Leeds town of Morley.

Organised in partnership with Morley Cricket Club and Truth Hurts Beer Co., the festival will once again take place at the cricket ground on Scatcherd Lane.

This year’s event will showcase over 50 varieties of real ales, craft beers, and ciders. Visitors can also enjoy a dedicated gin and prosecco bar, a range of street food vendors, live music performances, and family-friendly attractions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Morley Beer Festival 2025:

When is the Morley Beer Festival 2025?

The festival runs from Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 20 at Morley Cricket Club, Scatcherd Lane, LS27 0JJ.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available now through Ticket Tailor, with several pricing options to choose from.

Although Early Bird tickets have sold out, day passes are still available for each day starting at £7.50. A full weekend pass is priced at £10.

Children under 18 enter for free on all three days, provided they’re accompanied by an adult.