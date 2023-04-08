News you can trust since 1890
Morley Beer Festival 2023: 11 best pictures as revellers soak up some Easter weekend sun

Morley Beer Festival returned this Easter weekend as revellers soaked up the sun and sampled some new craft ales and ciders.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 18:31 BST

Hundreds attended the event at Morley Cricket Club which provided fun for all the family.

The event will be on all weekend with over 50 Ales & Ciders, Gin Bar, Prosecco Bar, Live Music across all three days, Street Food Stalls, Kids Rides, entertainment and much more.

With tickets for Sunday are still on sale, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down earlier today to take these fantastic snaps.

Hundreds attended the event at Morley Cricket Club.

1. Morley Beer Festival

Hundreds attended the event at Morley Cricket Club. Photo: Steve Riding

Sisters Angela and Fiona Sheard of Tingley made the most of the good weather

2. Morley Beer Festival

Sisters Angela and Fiona Sheard of Tingley made the most of the good weather Photo: Steve Riding

Sue Halliday and Rachel Humphryson got into the Easter spirit with their bunny ears.

3. Morley Beer Festival

Sue Halliday and Rachel Humphryson got into the Easter spirit with their bunny ears. Photo: Steve Riding

Guests were offered a wide selection of drinks to try with friends.

4. Morley Beer Festival

Guests were offered a wide selection of drinks to try with friends. Photo: Steve Riding

