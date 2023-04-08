Morley Beer Festival 2023: 11 best pictures as revellers soak up some Easter weekend sun
Morley Beer Festival returned this Easter weekend as revellers soaked up the sun and sampled some new craft ales and ciders.
Hundreds attended the event at Morley Cricket Club which provided fun for all the family.
The event will be on all weekend with over 50 Ales & Ciders, Gin Bar, Prosecco Bar, Live Music across all three days, Street Food Stalls, Kids Rides, entertainment and much more.
With tickets for Sunday are still on sale, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down earlier today to take these fantastic snaps.
