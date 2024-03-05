Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Morley Beer Festival 2024 will return to Leeds this Easter weekend as beer lovers from across the city will once again turnout to celebrate.

It will once again host a selection of beers, ales and ciders, as well as live music and entertainment for all the family. Here's everything you need to know...

The annual Morley Beer Festival 2024 will return to Leeds this Easter weekend. Picture: Steve Riding

When is the Morley Beer Festival?

Morley Beer Festival starts on Friday, March 29 and runs until Sunday, March 31

Doors open at 12pm on the Friday, and close at 4pm on the Sunday afternoon.

Where is the Morley Beer Festival?

The festival will be held at Morley Cricket Club on Scatcherd Lane.

The annual event is in partnership with Morley Cricket Club and Truth Hurts Beer Co.

What entertainment is at the festival?

The event will feature over 50 Ales & Ciders, a Gin Bar and a Prosecco Bar. There will also be live music across the weekend from local musicians.

There will also be a fun fair and rides to make sure the community event is one for all the family to enjoy.

How do I get tickets?

Weekend tickets are now available for purchase from Buy Tickets online.