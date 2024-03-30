Hundreds turned out to Morley Cricket Club yesterday as the annual event officially got underway.

The event will be on all weekend long with over 50 Ales & Ciders, Gin Bar, Prosecco Bar, Live Music across all three days, Street Food Stalls, Kids Rides, entertainment and much more.

Single day tickets are still available at £6.50 but selling fast - doors close at 4pm tomorrow (Sunday, March 31).

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down on opening day to capture the best of the festival atmosphere...

1 . Morley Beer Festival 2024 Hundreds turned out for the opening of the annual event held at Morley Cricket Club on Scatcherd Lane. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Morley Beer Festival 2024 Morley Town Councillors, from left Coun Noel Bullock, Coun Christine Bell, Deputy Mayoress Coun Susan McGarroch and Mayor Coun Jane Senior at the opening of the three day beer festival. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Morley Beer Festival 2024 Doors opened at 12pm on Friday, and close at 4pm on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Morley Beer Festival 2024 Stephen Barmby - President of Morley Cricket Club Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Morley Beer Festival 2024 Volunteers David Gabett, Emma Nuthall, Teri Loftus, Paul Beardsley of Truth Hurts Bewery, Hayley Ingle and Sarah Jackson. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales