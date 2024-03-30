Hayley Ingle and Dawn Strauss.Hayley Ingle and Dawn Strauss.
Hayley Ingle and Dawn Strauss.

14 best pictures as revellers kick off Easter weekend at Morley Beer Festival 2024 in Leeds

The Morley Beer Festival has once again returned to south Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Hundreds turned out to Morley Cricket Club yesterday as the annual event officially got underway.

The event will be on all weekend long with over 50 Ales & Ciders, Gin Bar, Prosecco Bar, Live Music across all three days, Street Food Stalls, Kids Rides, entertainment and much more.

Single day tickets are still available at £6.50 but selling fast - doors close at 4pm tomorrow (Sunday, March 31).

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down on opening day to capture the best of the festival atmosphere...

Hundreds turned out for the opening of the annual event held at Morley Cricket Club on Scatcherd Lane.

1. Morley Beer Festival 2024

Hundreds turned out for the opening of the annual event held at Morley Cricket Club on Scatcherd Lane. Photo: Steve Riding

Morley Town Councillors, from left Coun Noel Bullock, Coun Christine Bell, Deputy Mayoress Coun Susan McGarroch and Mayor Coun Jane Senior at the opening of the three day beer festival.

2. Morley Beer Festival 2024

Morley Town Councillors, from left Coun Noel Bullock, Coun Christine Bell, Deputy Mayoress Coun Susan McGarroch and Mayor Coun Jane Senior at the opening of the three day beer festival. Photo: Steve Riding

Doors opened at 12pm on Friday, and close at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

3. Morley Beer Festival 2024

Doors opened at 12pm on Friday, and close at 4pm on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Steve Riding

Stephen Barmby - President of Morley Cricket Club

4. Morley Beer Festival 2024

Stephen Barmby - President of Morley Cricket Club Photo: Steve Riding

Volunteers David Gabett, Emma Nuthall, Teri Loftus, Paul Beardsley of Truth Hurts Bewery, Hayley Ingle and Sarah Jackson.

5. Morley Beer Festival 2024

Volunteers David Gabett, Emma Nuthall, Teri Loftus, Paul Beardsley of Truth Hurts Bewery, Hayley Ingle and Sarah Jackson. Photo: Steve Riding

The event will feature over 50 Ales & Ciders, a Gin Bar and a Prosecco Bar.

6. Morley Beer Festival 2024

The event will feature over 50 Ales & Ciders, a Gin Bar and a Prosecco Bar. Photo: Steve Riding

