Live at Leeds will be back at Temple Newsam this weekend for a day and night of music, entertainment and performances. Huge headliners including Kate Nash, Two Door Cinema Club and Tom Walker will gather in Leeds as the festival embarks on its 16th year.

Organisers say 40 acts and musicians will perform across five stages for a non-stop stream of music throughout the day. Whether you can’t wait to get your spot in The Cockpit Stage, or you’ll be hanging out in the Rolling Stone Big Top we have rounded-up some important information you should be aware of ahead of festival day.

The event is due to kick off at around noon on May 27. The following day Slam Dunk festival will also take place at the same venue. However, organisers have issued some information on what you can and can’t bring into the festival, alongside age limits and restrictions.

How old do you have to be to go to Live at Leeds In The Park?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Under 6s can be added to a full price ticket free of charge (max 2 per full paying adult).

If you are bringing a child under the age of 5 you will need to book a free ticket when making your order. A maximum of two children under the age of 14 can be accompanied by any one adult.

Entering the festival - security searches

Organisers may conduct security searches of clothing, bags and other items at reasonable discretion on entry and exit. Metal detectors and / or wanding may be used. All customers consent to having their belongings searched and a physical pat-down by a registered SIA holding member of staff on entry or re-entry

Pass-outs are not permitted for this event so once inside the event you will not be able to leave and re-enter.

Forbidden items

The use of illegal substances including new psychoactive substances (NPS) or similar is strictly forbidden. Anyone found in possession of illegal or illicit substances will be ejected and substances seized. Medicines must be accompanied by valid prescription or prescribing information such as a dispensing chemist label

Alcohol & smoking policy

A challenge 25 age verification policy will be in operation for the sale or supply of alcohol. The organisers reserve the right to refuse to serve alcohol to those intoxicated, or are likely to become intoxicated if further alcohol is served

Smoking is only permitted in outdoor areas - including electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes must not be used within any of the tented areas at the event

Food and drink

No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the event from areas external to the event site. If you need to bring an item of food or drink with you due to medical or religious requirements contact the organiser prior to arrival. Refillable water bottles are permitted onsite and there will be water points available.

Food will only be able to be purchased inside the festival

List of prohibited items

Prohibited items will be removed, confiscated, and destroyed on entry. Confiscated items may be available for return post-event at some locations however please check with security