Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam later this month for its 16th year. Globally recognised artists will come together to put on an unmissable event of music, performance and entertainment in our home city of Leeds.

Live at Leeds is set to take place on May 27 and some of the main headliner acts have already been announced. Organisers have said there will be 40 artists performing on the day and well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash have already been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets . At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).

Artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. We have rounded-up the acts that have been announced so far, as well as when and where they will perform on the day.

We have rounded-up all of the key times to be aware of at this year’s Live at Leeds festival

Live at Leeds 2023: full line-up & set times

The Cockpit

Skinny Living - 1pm to 1.30pm

Lottery Winners - 1.55pm to 2.25pm

Black Honey - 2.50pm to 3.20pm

Kate Nash - 3.45pm to 4.30pm

Tom Walker - 5pm - 5.45pm

The Lathums - 6.15pm to 7.05pm

DMA’s - 7.35pm to 8.35pm

Two Door Cinema Club - 9.20pm - 10.45pm

Two Door Cinema Club, Kate Nash and Tom Walker are among artists set to perform at Live at Leeds 2023

Rolling Stone Big Top

Pillow Queens 12.30pm - 1pm

Gengahr - 1.20pm - 1.50pm

Lime Cordiale - 2.10pm - 2.40pm

The Beths 3pm - 3.45pm

The Big Moon - 4.15pm to 5pm

Everything Everything - 5.30pm to 6.20pm

Maximo Park - 6.50pm to 7.45pm

The Hives - 8.15pm to 9.15pm

DIY Stage

Ellur - 12.40pm - 1.10pm

Ber - 1.30pm - 2pm

James Marriott - 2.20pm - 2.50pm

Bully - 3.10pm to 3.40pm

Sir Chloe - 4pm to 4.30pm

Lapsley - 5pm to 5.30pm

CMAT - 6pm to 6.40pm

Crawlers - 7.10pm to 7.50pm

Cavetown - 8.20pm to 9pm.

Live at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th year

Dork Presents Stages

Left Stage

Opus Kink - 12.35pm to 1.05pm

Youth Sector - 1.45pm to 2.15pm

Kingfishr - 2.55pm to 3.25pm

Dead Letter - 4.05pm to 4.35pm

Prima Queen - 5.15pm to 5.45pm

Rose Gray - 6.25pm to 6.55pm

Enola Gray - 7.35pm to 8.05pm

Brooke Combe- 8.45pm to 9.15pm

Right Stage

Bug Teeth - 1.10pm to 1.40pm

Psymon Spine - 2.20pm to 2.50pm

Modern Love - 3.30pm to 4pm

Low Hummer - 4.40pm to 5.10pm

Dolores Forever - 5.50pm to 6.20pm

Afflecks Palace - 7pm to 7.30pm