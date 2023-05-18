Live at Leeds 2023: Full line up and set times including Tom Walker, Two Door Cinema Club & Kate Nash
We have rounded-up all of the key times to be aware of at this year’s Live at Leeds festival
Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam later this month for its 16th year. Globally recognised artists will come together to put on an unmissable event of music, performance and entertainment in our home city of Leeds.
Live at Leeds is set to take place on May 27 and some of the main headliner acts have already been announced. Organisers have said there will be 40 artists performing on the day and well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash have already been confirmed.
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).
Artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. We have rounded-up the acts that have been announced so far, as well as when and where they will perform on the day.
Live at Leeds 2023: full line-up & set times
The Cockpit
Skinny Living - 1pm to 1.30pm
Lottery Winners - 1.55pm to 2.25pm
Black Honey - 2.50pm to 3.20pm
Kate Nash - 3.45pm to 4.30pm
Tom Walker - 5pm - 5.45pm
The Lathums - 6.15pm to 7.05pm
DMA’s - 7.35pm to 8.35pm
Two Door Cinema Club - 9.20pm - 10.45pm
Rolling Stone Big Top
Pillow Queens 12.30pm - 1pm
Gengahr - 1.20pm - 1.50pm
Lime Cordiale - 2.10pm - 2.40pm
The Beths 3pm - 3.45pm
The Big Moon - 4.15pm to 5pm
Everything Everything - 5.30pm to 6.20pm
Maximo Park - 6.50pm to 7.45pm
The Hives - 8.15pm to 9.15pm
DIY Stage
Ellur - 12.40pm - 1.10pm
Ber - 1.30pm - 2pm
James Marriott - 2.20pm - 2.50pm
Bully - 3.10pm to 3.40pm
Sir Chloe - 4pm to 4.30pm
Lapsley - 5pm to 5.30pm
CMAT - 6pm to 6.40pm
Crawlers - 7.10pm to 7.50pm
Cavetown - 8.20pm to 9pm.
Dork Presents Stages
Left Stage
Opus Kink - 12.35pm to 1.05pm
Youth Sector - 1.45pm to 2.15pm
Kingfishr - 2.55pm to 3.25pm
Dead Letter - 4.05pm to 4.35pm
Prima Queen - 5.15pm to 5.45pm
Rose Gray - 6.25pm to 6.55pm
Enola Gray - 7.35pm to 8.05pm
Brooke Combe- 8.45pm to 9.15pm
Right Stage
Bug Teeth - 1.10pm to 1.40pm
Psymon Spine - 2.20pm to 2.50pm
Modern Love - 3.30pm to 4pm
Low Hummer - 4.40pm to 5.10pm
Dolores Forever - 5.50pm to 6.20pm
Afflecks Palace - 7pm to 7.30pm
Panic Shack - 8.10pm to 8.40pm