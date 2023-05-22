Live at Leeds 2023: How to get tickets, ticket resale and refund information

Live at Leeds in the Park is set to take over Temple Newsam this weekend for a day of music, performance and entertainment. Globally recognised artists including Kate Nash, Two Door Cinema Club and Tom Walker will head to Leeds to take over five stages across the day.

Now in its 16th year, the event is due to take place on May 27. Organisers say 40 acts and musicians will perform for a non-stop stream of music throughout the day - with some well-known and up and coming artists to take centre stage.

Whether you can’t wait to get your spot at The Cockpit Stage, or you’ll be hanging out in the Rolling Stone Big Top we have rounded-up some important information you need to know about getting and reselling tickets ahead of the day.

Live at Leeds in the Park - when is it?

The event will start at 12pm on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11pm so it is thought it will end around this time.

Live at Leeds 2023: How to get tickets

Tickets are already on sale for the event via the official website. At the time of writing general sale tickets cost £66 each. Children under 5’s go free when a full-priced adult ticket is being purchased but they will still need to be added at the time of booking.

The Live at Leeds website also offers VIP tickets for £93.50 which includes entry to the vip / guest area, nice loos and guest bar access.

Festival-goers can also opt for a weekend ticket to enter Slam Dunk North festival at the same site on May 28 which costs £150.70 for both days.

Can I get a refund for my ticket?

Yes. At the time of booking festival-goers can choose to protect their tickets should they need a refund. This includes unexpected illnesses, specified unforeseen circumstances or accidents. The protection fee costs £2.65 each.

Ticket resale