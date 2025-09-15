Superstar Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s new music festival in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer will perform at Roundhay Festival on Saturday, July 4 as part of the new event to come to the city.

The festival, which was announced last week, is set to re-establish the 700-acre park as a site for live concerts after historic gigs in decades gone by from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers AEG Presents, who also run London’s flagship festival BST Hyde Park, have organised the event in collaboration with the city council and promised “substantial benefits” to the local economy.

Lewis Capaldi is the first headliner announced for the brand new Roundhay Festival next summer. | National World

Capaldi shot to stardom in 2019 with the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent’ before taking a hiatus in 2023 in the wake of his sophomore record.

A triumphant return at Glastonbury came this year that featured new song ‘Survivor’ and he has since been touring the country, with arena concerts in Glasgow and Sheffield.

His Roundhay Festival show will coincide with another performance at BST Hyde Park and will mark the categorical return of the balladeer after a testing few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals: “We’re proud to announce Lewis Capaldi as the first ever Roundhay Festival headliner in 2026, a true milestone moment.

“His heartfelt, powerful voice makes him the perfect artist to launch this new chapter, and his much-awaited comeback will be unforgettable.”

Plans to make ’ Roundhay Park one of the UK’s biggest outdoor venues were approved recently, increasing the the capacity of the park from 19,000 to 69,999 for no more than two weekends of events.