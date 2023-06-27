Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced he wont be performing at this year's Leeds Festival to "adjust to the impact of Tourette's".

Capaldi performed at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, and started to experience voice issues towards the end of his set, at which the crowd helped him out with the singing.

He had previously cancelled shows leading up to the set, including an intimate gig at Leeds' The Wardrobe, to ensure he was in shape for Glastonbury.

Leeds Festival wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."

Capaldi also released a lengthy statement on his social media, in which he said: "Hello everyone

"First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take times out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this part year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can.

"All my love, always, Lewis x."

