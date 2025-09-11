Ed Sheeran fans hold their phones aloft as they watch him perform at Roundhay Park, Leeds, during his Divide world tour in August 2019 | Zakary Walters

A huge new music festival will take place in Leeds’ Roundhay Park.

The ‘American Express presents Roundhay Festival’ will debut in June 2026.

Organisers AEG Presents, who also run London’s flagship festival BST Hyde Park, promise to bring premium festival experiences, next-level production and world-class performances to Leeds.

It comes after plans to make Leeds’ Roundhay Park one of the UK’s biggest outdoor venues were approved, increasing the the capacity of the park from 19,000 to 69,999 for no more than two weekends of events.

Roundhay Park is steeped in music history, having hosted legendary performances from the likes of Madonna, the Rolling Stones and, more recently, Ed Sheeran. Next year it will host live music from some of the world’s biggest stars, as well as a midweek programme of free activities. The first headliner will be announced very soon.

This landmark event gives us the opportunity to bring world-class artists and world-leading production to even more fans, while building on the park’s incredible musical legacy Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals

Launched in collaboration with Leeds City Council, Roundhay Festival will deliver substantial benefits to the local area, including increased economic activity. Following the success of organiser AEG’s other festivals, Roundhay will engage local suppliers, employ local staff, and boost spending on accommodation, food and entertainment. The festival’s midweek programme of free-to-access activities for all ages will also offer high-quality arts, culture and wellbeing activities, providing a platform for local talent and encouraging continuous use of the park during the summer.

Roundhay Festival is committed to a sustainable future for live music. From powering the festival responsibly to managing waste and partnering with local food vendors, sustainability will underpin every decision. The festival will continually refine its policies to minimise environmental impact while maximising benefits for the local community.

As part of this year’s Leeds festival, a partnership with Roundhay School will offer students the chance to get involved in the live music industry and event management. It will provide vital skills and insight into opportunities in the creative industries.

These photos show fans at some of Roundhay Park's greatest ever concerts | Various

Roundhay Park, one of Europe’s largest city parks, spans over 700 acres of lakes, woodlands, formal gardens, playgrounds and the Tropical World visitor attraction. Legendary acts have performed at the park including The Rolling Stones (1982), Genesis (1987), Madonna (1987), Michael Jackson (1988), U2 (1997) and Ed Sheeran (2019). With the first headliner for 2026 to be announced soon, Roundhay Festival will showcase unforgettable performances in Leeds next summer.

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “Everyone at AEG is thrilled to announce the launch of the Roundhay Festival in Leeds. This landmark event gives us the opportunity to bring world-class artists and world-leading production to even more fans, while building on the park’s incredible musical legacy. Roundhay Park already holds an extraordinary place in music history, having hosted concerts from some of the biggest artists of all time and we cannot wait to add to that story.

“As with all our events, we are committed to delivering the very best in every aspect, from welcoming some of the greatest artists in the world, to creating an unforgettable fan experience, and upholding industry-leading sustainability standards. We are determined to bring value to the park, the city, and the wider region. By working closely with local people and businesses, we aim to create a festival that everyone in Leeds can be proud of.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we are working with AEG to bring some of the biggest names in music to Roundhay Park once again.

“The park is a fabulous setting for concerts, as legendary artists like Madonna, U2 and the Rolling Stones will know from their own fondly-remembered appearances there. It’s also a much-loved part of the fabric of life in Leeds, so it’s fitting that this event will be doing as much as possible to support local vendors, suppliers and staff. AEG’s commitment to the highest standards of sustainability is another very welcome plus point for us.

“Roundhay Festival will act as a wonderful showcase for our city, raising its profile with national and international audiences while delivering an important boost to the local economy. I’m sure music fans, not just in Leeds but across the region and beyond, will agree with me when I say ‘roll on next summer’.”

Shiz Suzuki, Vice President of Global Brand Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing at American Express said: “We are thrilled to be headline sponsor of American Express presents Roundhay Festival, in the incredible city of Leeds. Music is one of our Cardmembers’ passion points – and through this new event we can’t wait to bring even more Card Members closer to the artists and bands they love, with festival perks that include early access tickets, as well as offers and experiences at the festival. Alongside other Amex sponsored music events such as BST Hyde Park and All Points East, there’s no doubt this brand-new festival will be another defining moment in our Card Members’ summer calendars.”

Roundhay Festival headliners, full line ups and programmes will be announced very soon.