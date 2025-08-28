The Rolling Stones on stage at Roundhay Park in July 1982. | YPN

Plans to make Leeds’ Roundhay Park one of the UK’s biggest outdoor venues have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensing chiefs have given the go ahead to increase the capacity of the park from 19,000 to 69,999 for no more than two weekends of events.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council hailed the announcement as an “important boost to the local economy” while putting the city on the map nationally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We can confirm that our application for a variation of the premises licence for Roundhay Park has been successful.

“As a result, the maximum capacity for outdoor events at the park – which has been set at 19,999 since 2019 – now stands at 69,999.

“The application was approved by members of the council’s licensing committee following a meeting held on August 18.

“The increased capacity means the council can once again potentially facilitate larger-scale entertainment events at Roundhay, which has in the past played host to concerts by legendary music names such as the Rolling Stones, Madonna and U2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any similar events in the future would provide an important boost to the local economy while also raising Leeds’s profile, both nationally and internationally.

“We will continue to liaise closely with residents and stakeholders on matters relating to the use of the park, and are fully committed to ensuring that it remains a wonderful place to visit all year round.”

Leeds City Council’s licensing committee stipulated as part of the conditions there will be an event management plan for each event and the premises licence holder will engage with the Leeds Safety Advisory Group.

August 1993 and thousands enjoyed a concert by U2 in Roundhay Park. | YPN

A search policy will be in operation and will be a condition of entry as well as the appointment of an event safety co-ordinator and a deputy .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP reported that a representative for the applicant, Leeds City Council, told the meeting last week: “There’s a lot of nostalgia for events at Roundhay Park.

“We’ve seen under social media notifications that people are excited about what might be coming back.

“We are mindful that this is within a close knit residential area and anything we need to do needs to balance that.”

Four objections were received with key concerns including the impact of noise, traffic congestion, anti-social behaviour and litter management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capacity at the park was last raised temporarily in 2019 for Ed Sheeran shows.

In 1982, the Rolling Stones played there and the park has also hosted Genesis, Madonna, Michael Jackson and U2. Robbie Williams played two concerts there in 2006.

The park previously held a licence to host 79,999 people , but capacity was reduced in 2006 due to lack of demand.

Licensing documents said trained crowd management staff would be employed at events.