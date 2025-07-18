Leeds is set to welcome its biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life so far, as the city’s annual Pride parade returns.

The huge event, that began as a grassroots gathering and grew into one of the largest parties in the region, sees tens of thousands take to the streets for the joyful display.

Leeds is set to welcome its biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life so far, as the city's annual Pride parade returns.

This year promises to be the best Leeds Pride yet, with new stages, exciting headliners, and perks for attendees.

From colourful costumes to high-energy performances, there’ll be something for everyone. So, whether you’ve attended before or planning your first visit, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Leeds Pride 2025 -

What time does the parade start?

The Leeds Pride Parade kicks off at 12:15pm from the Town Hall, winding through the city in a joyous, rainbow-coloured procession before reaching its final destination on Lower Briggate by The Calls.

Expect music, dancing, and a sea of waving flags as more than 160 organisations march in solidarity.

What can I expect at the festival?

Once the parade arrives at Lower Briggate, the party really begins. The festival site opens at 12pm, with entertainment spread across three live stages and a city buzzing with energy.

The Main Stage highlights include Booty Luv, the chart-topping dance duo bringing hits like Boogie 2nite and Some Kinda Rush. There’ll also be a Chappell Roan tribute act and a performance from Kelly Llorenna.

Meanwhile, the Cabaret Stage, which is new for 2025, will see performances from Yshee Black, Koko Popperz, Dedelicious, and Blanche Devereaux.

Over at the Community Stage, festivalgoers can enjoy acts including Le Fil, Kandice Fox, Neil Currie, and Vivian Twist.

What’s different this year?

The brand-new Cabaret Stage is the biggest addition for 2025, expanding the entertainment offering and giving more space for unique performers to shine.

While much of the main event remains the same, organisers are continuing to grow the event’s impact across the city, with wristbands - available from the Viaduct Showbar - unlock perks like cheaper bar prices, dedicated fast-lane entry gates, and special offers across Leeds venues.

How big is Leeds Pride now?

From humble beginnings with 6,500 attendees in 2006, Leeds Pride has grown into a powerhouse event, now welcoming over 70,000 people to the city and contributing an estimated £3.8m to the local economy.

Last year’s event was the biggest yet - and 2025 is set to top it.

Is it free?

Yes! Leeds Pride is completely free to attend. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally looking to show support.

To get involved, you can simply show up and enjoy the day - or get even more out of your Pride experience by grabbing a wristband.