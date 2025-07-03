Leeds Pride organisers have announced that this year’s parade will be led by a group set up to support transgender people in the city.

It’s hoped the move will send “a message of solidarity” to the community, after concerns were mounted over recent legal rulings and rhetoric from politicians.

The decision follows the banning of political parties from the annual parade along The Headrow, in line with similar moves from Pride events in cities including Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Manchester.

Alfie Bailey, 27, the director of Leeds Pride, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I think Pride is more important than ever. We seem to say that every year, but in the current climate, I really believe it is.

“Certain things are happening in the world that are making us want to come out in full force. I can say that TransLeeds will be leading the parade this year.

“That’s so we can send a message of solidarity. We’re putting them at the front of the parade to make it clear that we stand with them.”

TransLeeds describes itself as a “grassroots, peer support organisation that supports and is run by trans, non-binary and gender expansive people”. It puts on events and offers advice to those who need it.

Mr Bailey confirmed that the decision to exclude political parties from this year’s parade was made in direct response to growing concerns from trans people and their allies.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, not gender identity.

Critics warned that the clarification could have significant implications for trans rights, particularly in relation to access to single-sex spaces and services.

While political groups will not be able to take part in the colourful march, Mr Bailey explained that individual politicians would still be welcome in a personal capacity.

“If someone wants to come out individually to support Pride, that’s absolutely fine and entirely up to them,” he said. “It’s the political parties that we have banned.”

Leeds Pride is one of the biggest free events of its kind in the country, drawing thousands of people into the city centre each year to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Last year’s Pride took place just weeks after the general election, with newly elected Labour MPs and the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin marching in the parade.