Leeds Pride 2025 to exclude political parties from city centre event as LGBTQ+ community feels 'let down'
It’s one of the most colourful days of the year, as thousands line the streets with rainbow flags to celebrate diversity and inclusion. Last year, organisers held their biggest event yet with an enormous parade along The Headrow followed by live music on Lower Briggate.
In a policy change announced by the team, organisers confirmed a significant shift in who will be welcome to take part in the 2025 event.
“Some of you may have seen recent announcements from other Pride organisations choosing to exclude political parties from their events,” a statement posted on Instagram read. “We can confirm that Leeds Pride 2025 will be taking the same stance.”
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
It continued: “We hope this sends a clear message that many of the Leeds LGBTQ+ community and their allies feel let down. Our hope is that this decision prompts serious reflection and a renewed commitment to standing with every member of our community, every day of the year.”
The announcement comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, not gender identity - a clarification that prompted concern among parts of the LGBTQ+ community. Critics warned it could have significant implications for trans rights, particularly in relation to access to single-sex spaces and services.
The announcement from Leeds Pride places the city alongside a growing number of Pride organisations across the UK that have opted to distance themselves from party politics. Other groups making similar announcements include Birmingham, Brighton, London and Manchester Prides.
Last year, the date of Leeds Pride fell soon after the general election, when a number of new Labour MPs were elected in the city. Several of them showed their support for the event, sharing pictures on social media of them marching in the parade. The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin also joined the celebrations, carrying a banner during the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.