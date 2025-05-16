The full lineup for Leeds Pride 2025 has been announced.

Organisers have revealed the full lineup for this year’s festival, which takes place on Sunday, July 20, and it’s packed with fantastic music, food and cabaret, promising a weekend of celebration and inclusion.

On Lower Briggate, chart toppers, Liberty X, and dance music group, Booty Luv, will headline the main stage. They will be joined by Kelly Llorena, and Angie Brown - former lead vocalist of 90s dance group Bizarre Inc. - along with amazing tribute performers including Smalltown Boy, The Voice of Whitney and Sweet Like Sabrina.

Also bringing plenty of sass to the stage are Queenz, with their fabulous ‘Drag me to the Disco show, Soraya Vivian and Matt Jameson will also be returning as the official hosts of the main stage.

A spokesperson for Leeds Pride said: “We’re incredibly excited to unveil the full line-up for Leeds Pride 2025, a celebration that continues to grow not just in size, but in spirit. This event means so much to so many, and this year’s programme reflects the love, resilience and joy of our incredible community.

“From the brand-new cabaret stage to the launch of the Leeds Pride Ball, we’re creating moments that bring people together, uplift voices, and celebrate everyone for who they are. We can’t wait to welcome people, young and old from across the city and beyond, for what will be a truly unforgettable weekend.”

This year also sees the introduction of a brand-new cabaret stage at the heart of the Lower Briggate site, where RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Danny Beard and standout local Drag talent will bring lots of sparkle to the party, adding extra flair to the city’s flagship LGBTQ+ event.

Over on the community stage in Millennium Square, pop vocalist and entertainer, Davey Stuart, will be performing along with Gay Abandon, West Yorkshire’s LGBTQ+ choir.

The festivities begin at 10:30am in Millennium Square and continue from 12pm on Lower Briggate, featuring an expanded family area, even more food vendors, and the most market stalls Leeds Pride has ever hosted. The Pride parade will start on The Headrow just after midday.

In 2024, the event smashed records with 80,000 visitors - its biggest attendance to date, over 160 floats and support from 238 businesses.