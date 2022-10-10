Stephen Coulter, who lives on Waveney Road in Upper Wortley, has said that bins on his street have gone unemptied for a month and started overflowing as a result.

Many residents have been forced to take their rubbish to the skip themselves and as a new dad Stephen says he is especially concerned for health and safety.

"It’s nearing a month since our black bins have been emptied. I’ve been on to local councillors and the city council but no one seems to be interested,” Stephen told the YEP.

"I’ve got a wife and new born baby. We put the nappies in the bin and it’s now overflowing across the floor with vermin pulling it out. I’m just at my wits end.”

Waveney Road has seen a host of recent issues with public parking restricting access to the street.

Stephen said: “You’ve got rubbish building up everywhere which can cause health issues and hygiene issues.

"Cars double parked on both sides of the street are blocking the road which is stopping the bin lorry getting through.

"It’s also a serious access problem for emergency blue light services should someone on the street need one.”

Stephen revealed that the problem is so bad people have resorted to having to walk on the road with his wife almost being struck by a car.