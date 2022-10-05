Earlier today Leeds City Council published a statement revealing the annual German Christmas Market at Millennium Square will not be taking place this year.

Citing “foreign travel work visa costs and complications” as the cause of the cancellation, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds.”

Since the announcement, many people have taken to social media to share their upset, with one Facebook user commenting on the YEP’s page: “LCC what next are you cancelling? The bonfires cancelled, German markets cancelled, the Christmas lights will be next it’s a joke taking away everyone’s enjoyment.”

Pictured: Leeds German Christmas Market.

Others echoed this sentiment, with another commenting: “Leeds City Council you Should be ashamed of yourselves. This will just make people go spend there money in other city centres rather than in Leeds next it will be no lights?”

However several users shared how they had already started going to other city’s Christmas markets, stating the Leeds market was ‘rubbish’ and ‘not a patch on others’.

Another commented: “May other cities such as Birmingham and Manchester will be having them at a much better and larger experience.”

The full statement published by Leeds City Council outlined its plans for a packed programme of festive activities, despite the German Christmas Market’s cancellation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to making sure Christmas in Leeds is always an exciting and memorable time,” a spokesperson from Leeds City Council said.

“Working with our local partners and building on the success of last year’s inaugural Ice Cube @ Christmas event, we will once again be hosting the hugely popular outdoor ice rink in Millennium Square along with local and international street food and drink and winter themed rides and attractions for all the family.