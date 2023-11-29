Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Christmas Market, which would take place annually before 2020 in Millenium Square. was a staple to families in Leeds and beyond for years.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and visa costs meant the market was also absent last year. Its return this year has been designed to be bigger than ever before.

There are 59 market traders operating between the hours of 10am-8pm in 11 locations across the city centre including Millenium Square, Briggate and City Square.

The Christmas Market is back in Leeds alongside a programme of family-friendly events and experiences. Photo: National World

Nirmil Bassi, senior markets manager at Market Place Europe, said: “It gives the visitors who have never been to Leeds, or even those who live in Leeds like myself but have probably lot a bit of touch, the opportunity to actually rediscover all the different areas and the development that’s going on in Leeds.

“It’s really a good way of not only doing a bit of shopping and visiting all the stores, but also visiting the city and the local businesses. Because, at the end of the day, it’s all about working together with local retailers here.”

Traders have a variety of food on offer this year, from Afro-Caribbean cuisine to French. Drinks, including mulled wine and hot chocolate, crafts and decorations are also available at multiple stalls.

A range of activities are taking place alongside the market - including the ice rink which has made its return in Millenium Square, the giant advent calendar with Santa and a life-size nutcracker trail that spans the city.

Meg Jeffers, Market Place Europe PR, said: “We want people to just come and enjoy the place. You don’t have to buy things, you can come and just enjoy the atmosphere. And it’s just about bringing everyone together and making sure everyone’s happy over the holidays.

“Leeds is a really, really special place. There’s something about Leeds that has a really, really good energy so it’s great to be here. And I think a lot of our traders have said how much they really have enjoyed being here and they love the atmosphere that it brings.

It’s a really family-friendly event. It’s very inclusive and it really will aim to animate the city.”