The Leeds Christmas Market has been named one of the UK’s top Christmas experiences – voted for by the public.

Samsung Ambassador, Fearne Cotton unveiled the list of the top 23 Christmas experiences this year and the Leeds Christmas Market, which has made its much-anticipated return after four years, has made the list at number 14.

The popular Christmas Market, which would take place annually before 2020 in Millenium Square, was a Leeds favourite for families in the city and beyond.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and visa costs meant the market was also absent last year.

The Leeds Christmas Market has been named one of the top UK Christmas experiences this year. Photo: National World

The council announced earlier this year that it would revive the attraction - and that it would be bigger than ever before. This year, the market is spread across the city centre, instead of being confined to Millenium Square.

There are 59 market traders operating between the hours of 10am-8pm in 11 locations across the city centre including Millenium Square, Briggate and City Square.

A variety of food is on offer this year, from Afro-Caribbean cuisine to French. Drinks, including mulled wine and hot chocolate, crafts and decorations are also available at multiple stalls.

And a range of activities are taking place this year too, including the ice rink, the giant advent calendar with Santa and a life-size nutcracker trail that spans the city.

The ambassador said: “There is so much beauty to be discovered in the UK over the festive season. But as joyful as this time of year can be, it’s also overwhelming. Particularly when it comes to planning days out. So, I’m pleased to be spotlighting some of the nation’s best places to visit this Christmas.”