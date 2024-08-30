The Springs Leeds: Artisan market to become regular attraction at shopping centre

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
A pop-up artisan market at an east Leeds retail park has proved so popular that organisers have committed to make it a regular feature throughout the year.

The ‘Leeds Local Market’ debuted at The Springs earlier this month to celebrate Yorkshire Day, with 22 of the city’s finest local traders and independent businesses showcasing their wares with delicious food and artisan gifts on offer.

Among the popular vendors were The Tru Soap Co, Yorkshire Pie Bakery, The Baking Banksy, COOK, The Crafty Northerner and Brutalist & Co.

Hosted by Yorkshire Urban Markets (YUM), the event exceeded all expectations, prompting plans to make The Springs a regular market destination alongside established markets in Meanwood and Rothwell.

The ‘Leeds Local Market’ debuted at The Springs in August.The ‘Leeds Local Market’ debuted at The Springs in August.
Rachel Vickers, Senior Commercial Manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “As demonstrated through our seasonal events programme, we are committed to bringing in new and exciting attractions to The Springs on a regular basis. We are thrilled that the Leeds Local Market proved so popular for our visitors and that we were also able to support independent traders where some sold out of their wares in just a few hours. The event also boosted footfall for our existing stores where many reported increased trading.”

A date for the next Leeds Local Market is set to be announced soon.

