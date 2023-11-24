The much-anticipated Christmas Market is back and “bigger and better” after a four year absence.

The popular Christmas Market, which would take place annually before 2020 in Millenium Square. was a staple to families in Leeds and beyond for years.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and visa costs meant the market was also absent last year.

The council announced earlier this year that it had signed a three year contract with operator Market Place Europe to revive the attraction.

And this year, the market is spread across the city centre. There’s 120 seasonal stalls and decorations dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces, including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange.

Three outdoor bar areas in Briggate, Quebec Street and Dortmund Square which will be open to the public this evening.

Here’s a glimpse into what the Christmas Market looks like this year and what’s on offer.

Christmas Market 2023 The Christmas Market is back - and here are 14 first look pictures of the stalls and what they offer.

Christmas Market 2023 The annual Christmas Market has been to be redesigned this year and has taken over whole city centre with three 'outdoor bar areas'. Pictured is one stall on Lands Lane.

Christmas Market 2023 The Christmas Market 2023 is also taking place in City Square. Pictured is one stall serving Christmas crumble with vegan options available too.

Christmas Market 2023 Around 120 seasonal stalls and decorations are dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces this year.

Christmas Market 2023 Also located in City Square, this stall serves hot Afro-Caribbean food.