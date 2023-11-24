14 first look pictures of the Leeds Christmas Market as it makes its much-anticipated return to the city
The popular Christmas Market, which would take place annually before 2020 in Millenium Square. was a staple to families in Leeds and beyond for years.
It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and visa costs meant the market was also absent last year.
The council announced earlier this year that it had signed a three year contract with operator Market Place Europe to revive the attraction.
And this year, the market is spread across the city centre. There’s 120 seasonal stalls and decorations dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces, including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange.
Three outdoor bar areas in Briggate, Quebec Street and Dortmund Square which will be open to the public this evening.
Here’s a glimpse into what the Christmas Market looks like this year and what’s on offer.