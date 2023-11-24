Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 first look pictures of the Leeds Christmas Market as it makes its much-anticipated return to the city

The much-anticipated Christmas Market is back and “bigger and better” after a four year absence.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:37 GMT

The popular Christmas Market, which would take place annually before 2020 in Millenium Square. was a staple to families in Leeds and beyond for years.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and visa costs meant the market was also absent last year.

The council announced earlier this year that it had signed a three year contract with operator Market Place Europe to revive the attraction.

And this year, the market is spread across the city centre. There’s 120 seasonal stalls and decorations dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces, including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange.

Three outdoor bar areas in Briggate, Quebec Street and Dortmund Square which will be open to the public this evening.

Here’s a glimpse into what the Christmas Market looks like this year and what’s on offer.

The Christmas Market is back - and here are 14 first look pictures of the stalls and what they offer.

1. Christmas Market 2023

The Christmas Market is back - and here are 14 first look pictures of the stalls and what they offer. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The annual Christmas Market has been to be redesigned this year and has taken over whole city centre with three 'outdoor bar areas'. Pictured is one stall on Lands Lane.

2. Christmas Market 2023

The annual Christmas Market has been to be redesigned this year and has taken over whole city centre with three 'outdoor bar areas'. Pictured is one stall on Lands Lane. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Christmas Market 2023 is also taking place in City Square. Pictured is one stall serving Christmas crumble with vegan options available too.

3. Christmas Market 2023

The Christmas Market 2023 is also taking place in City Square. Pictured is one stall serving Christmas crumble with vegan options available too. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Around 120 seasonal stalls and decorations are dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces this year.

4. Christmas Market 2023

Around 120 seasonal stalls and decorations are dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces this year. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Also located in City Square, this stall serves hot Afro-Caribbean food.

5. Christmas Market 2023

Also located in City Square, this stall serves hot Afro-Caribbean food. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The stalls are located on Briggate too - a range of food and decorations are available to buy.

6. Christmas Market 2023

The stalls are located on Briggate too - a range of food and decorations are available to buy. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Christmas MarketLeedsEurope