Leeds Festival returns for its 2023 edition in just over a week, featuring some of the biggest names in music at Bramham Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Whether you’re driving to this year’s festival or going via one of the many public transport alternatives, getting to Leeds Festival 2023 is relatively easy.

Located at the Bramham Park estate, a Grade I listed 18th century, the festival is just 30 minutes away from Leeds city centre, and can easily be reached from wherever in the country you’re travelling from.

The Leeds Festival attracts tens of thousands of young music lovers. (pic by National World)

The festival site can be reached via partnered travel companies such as Big Green Coach, via shuttle buses from Leeds city centre, and more, and it’s highly recommended that you plan and book your travel to and from the festival beforehand, to make sure your trip is hassle-free.

Leeds Festival returns from Friday August 25 to Sunday August 27, and here is everything you need to know about how to get to Bramham Park.

What is the address to Leeds Festival 2023?

Leeds Festival’s official address is Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, Leeds LS23 6ND, England.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by coach

Leeds Festival has teamed up with their official travel partner Big Green Coach, who are running both Weekend and Day Return services from more than 40 locations around the UK.

Weekend services arrive at Bramham Park Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will return on Monday morning. Day returns will arrive at the park throughout the weekend and take you home the same evening after the music has stopped.

You can book your seat with Big Green Coach here.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by shuttle bus

A shuttle bus service will be running from Leeds Train Station straight to the festival throughout the weekend.

You can easily buy your ticket for the service via the First Bus App, available on App Store and Google Play. In the app, select “Tickets”, then “Buy”. When asked to choose a region, select Leeds, and find the special Leeds Festival tickets under “Promotions”.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by train

The nearest train station to Leeds Festival is Leeds Train Station. There are regular trains here from most major cities in the UK including Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

First Bus is operating shuttle buses from the train station to Bramham Park throughout the weekend.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by car

If you’re driving to the festival using your own vehicle, the festival site is accessible from North, South, East and West, with all routes to Leeds Festival starting from the A1(M).

Festival organisers are advising drivers to note that junction numbers on the A1(M) used by the festival changed a few years back, and may be outdated on older maps and sat nav systems.

From A1(M) coming from the south

The route to the festival will be signposted from Junction 41 Northbound.

For traffic coming from the South, continue along the A1(M) Northbound to follow the Brown Route to site. Continue along the A1(M), exiting at Jct 45 onto the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts. Follow signage onto West Woods Road, turning left onto Thorner Road and right onto Paradise Way where you’ll take a left to enter the site via Brown Gate.

From M1 coming from the south

The route to the festival will be signposted from Junction 42 Northbound.

For traffic coming from the South along the M1, continue Northbound joining with the A1(M) at Jct 47. Follow the A1(M) Northbound on the Brown Route to site. Follow signage along the A1(M), exiting at Jct 45 onto the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts. Follow signage onto West Woods Road, turning left onto Thorner Road and right onto Paradise Way where you’ll take a left to enter the site via Brown Gate.

From M62 coming from the east

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 33 Westbound.

For traffic coming from the East, follow the M62 Westbound joining the A1(M) Northbound at Jct 32a. Following the Brown Route, continue along the A1(M) and exit at Jct 45 onto the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts. Follow signage onto West Woods Road, turning left onto Thorner Road and right onto Paradise Way where you’ll take a left to enter the site via Brown Gate.

From M62 coming from the west

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 29 Eastbound.

For traffic coming from the West, follow the M62 Eastbound joining the A1(M) Northbound at Jct 32a. Following the Brown Route, continue along the A1(M) and exit at Jct 45 onto the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts. Follow signage onto West Woods Road, turning left onto Thorner Road and right onto Paradise Way where you’ll take a left to enter the site via Brown Gate.

From A1/ A1(M) coming from the north

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 46 Southbound.

For traffic coming from the North or from the direction of York along the A64, the White Route must be followed. The White Route starts on the A1(M), exiting via Jct 44 and turning left to join Paradise Way. Traffic will then enter the site, on a left turn, via White Gate.

Do I need to buy a separate parking ticket for Leeds Festival 2023?

Parking is included within the price of all Leeds Festival tickets.

Pick-up and drop-off

For pick-ups and drop-offs, please use the festival’s dedicated Pick Up and Drop Off Zone located off York Road (A64). There is no pick up/drop off zone near the Yellow Gate this year.

A64 one way system

New for this year is the one-way system on the A64, which will be in place for the duration of the festival.

From 4AM on Wednesday August 24 to 3PM on Monday August 29, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling eastbound.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by taxi

The designated taxi rank for Leeds Festival 2023 is based at Red Gate 1, where Leeds Hackney Carriages and Private Hires will be waiting for festival goers.

Leeds Festival’s official transport partner Uber is also available for those who want to pay by card.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2023 by air

The nearest airport is Leeds Bradford Airport, located about 30 minutes drive from the festival site.

Metroconnect 757 provides a direct bus service to and from Leeds from the airport. The route also stops off at Rawdon, which is a 13 minute drive from the festival site.