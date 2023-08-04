Thousands of festival goers are gathering in Bramham Park over the August Bank Holiday (August 25-27) for the 2023 edition of Leeds Festival, which will see headline sets from the likes of Billie Eilish and The Killers.

Packing all the essentials can make or break your festival - but it’s also important to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items.

We have compiled a list of all prohibited items at this year’s festival to make your packing a little bit easier. (Photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography)

New for Leeds Festival 2023 is the ban on disposable barbecues and vapes (note that refillable vapes are still allowed).

Full list of banned items at Leeds Festival 2023

Here is a comprehensive list of what you can and can’t bring to Leeds Festival 2023. Note that some items are permitted on the campsite but not inside the arena.

Aerosols over 250ml: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Air Horns / Megaphones: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s will be confiscated): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

All gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Audio Recorders: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Bags larger than A4 size: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Blow torches: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Cameras, film or video equipment with lenses less than 6 inches (Please note, professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Cans: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Catapults: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Chinese / Sky lanterns / Paper Lanterns: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Cigarettes for personal use. Excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated: Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Cool Bags/Boxes/Food Hampers (if for personal use): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Disposable BBQs: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Disposable vapes (note, refillable vapes are permitted): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Drones and other flying devices: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty): Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Firewood, campfires: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Flags: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Gazebos: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Generators (unless in campervan): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml (Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable): Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Metal Drinks Bottles: Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Petrol Burner: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Portable laser equipment and pens: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Selfie Sticks: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Spray Cans: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Umbrellas – (inc. Golf Umbrellas): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets: Campsite: No / Arena: No

In order to keep everyone safe at Leeds Festival 2023, festival goers should be prepared for thorough searches and to cooperate with security requests.

Be sure to bring a valid ID if you’re bringing alcohol or are planning on buying alcohol on site.