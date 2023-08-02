In just a few weeks, thousands of festival goers will gather in Bramham Park for this year’s edition of Leeds Festival.

With a star studded lineiup including the likes of Billie Eilish, The Killers, Central Cee and Becky Hill, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Leeds Festival 2023 is less than a month away. Photo: Simon Hulme.

To make your festival a little easier, we have compiled a list of everything you need to know ahead of Leeds Festival 2023.

Where and when is Leeds Festival 2023?

Leeds Festival 2023 takes place at Leeds’ Bramham Park between Friday August 25 and Sunday August 27.

The campsite is open from noon Wednesday July 23 for early bird ticket holders and from 3PM on Thursday August 24 for weekend ticket holders, and closes at midday on Monday August 28.

Who is playing Leeds Festival 2023?

This year, headline acts include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Other acts playing include Central Cee, Becky Hill, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Rina Siwiyama, Declan Mckenna, Mimi Webb, Yard Act, Trippie Red, Steve Lacy, SIGMA, KNUCKS, Holly Humberstone, Bicep Live, Chase Atlantic, MUNA, Trippie Read, You Me At Six, Hot Milk, Don Broco and many more.

You can find the full line-up here.

Leeds Festival 2023 set times

While set times are set prior to the event, there is a good chance that there will be changes throughout the festival.

To stay up to date with the latest set times, it is advised to download the Leeds Festival app onto your phone. You can download the app on both Android and Apple devices.

How to buy tickets to Leeds Festival 2023

Tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 are available via the festival website or via Ticketmaster.

How much do Leeds Festival 2023 tickets cost?

There are different kinds of tickets available for Leeds Festival 2023.

Day tickets will set you back £92, while weekend tickets cost £265 (excluding booking and processing fees).

There are additional packages available for those who prefer extra comfort, including Leeds Lounge and ‘Camping Plus’ upgrades.

What to bring to Leeds Festival 2023

Remembering what to pack can be a challenge. But to help, here is a guide on what to pack for this year’s festival (Reading Festival is Leeds sister festival, taking place over the same weekend with the same line-up).

Leeds Festival have also provided a useful list of essential tips:

Pop-up tents just aren’t worth it, they will leave all you and your belongings wet the next morning. Bring a high-quality tent with a rating above HH1500 to stay warm and dry and take it home with you.

Invest in proper boots instead of cheap wellies for comfort and durability.

Stay informed about banned items to ensure a smooth entry. Disposable vapes and campfires are not allowed this year.

Be prepared for thorough searches and cooperate with security requests for everyone's safety.

Bring valid ID. Reading & Leeds operates Challenge 25 policy. See here for forms of valid ID.

Sustainable swaps

Leeds Festival 2023 has compiled a list of items they recommend you incorporate into your packing to contribute to making a more sustainable festival.

They include:

Swap wet wipes for reusable flannels - one for your face, one for your body.

Choose soap bars over plastic bottles for a lighter packing and plastic-free option.

Share toiletries and suncream with friends to minimise waste. (Realistically are you going to wash your hair?)

Replace camping chairs with picnic blankets for comfort and less waste.

Carry a refillable water bottle - free water points are situated all around the festival.

If cost is an issue, consider tent hire or borrowing instead of purchasing a large tent to reduce waste.

Use a self-inflating roll mat for a cosy sleep, saving energy and space.

Avoid buying fast fashion and invest in quality, durable clothing. Shop from reseller sites and charity shops to find amazing pre-loved clothing.

Bring a proper waterproof coat instead of disposable ponchos that you'll throw away, reducing single-use waste and look way cooler.

Travel: use public transport, Big Green Coach, carpool with friends or use a service like Liftshare or to reduce your carbon footprint.

What not to bring to Leeds Festival 2023

There are different rules on what you can bring to the campsite and what you can bring into the arena. You can find a comprehensive list of banned items here.

New rules for this year include the ban of disposable vapes and campfires and disposable barbecues.