Leeds Festival 2023 to host world’s largest silent disco with closing party featuring Sigma
This year’s Leeds Festival will be closed with the world’s largest silent disco, organisers have announced.
The dance party will be the first ever simulcast set, meaning it will take place at Main Stage West in Bramham Park and in Richfield Avenue at sister festival Reading at the same time.
The event, which aims to be the biggest and first ever of its kind, will see music played through headphones rather than speakers, and will feature a closing set on Sunday night by BRIT Awards-nominated drum & bass duo Sigma.
The duo are one of the few UK dance acts to make it big in the world of pop, and have achieved gold certification on their debut album Life, while amassing over 2.7 billion streams worldwide. They will join a line-up of over 100 acts including Billie Eilish, The Killers and Lewis Capaldi at Leeds’ Bramham Park in August.
Silent disco’s have been a popular feature at Leeds Festival in the last decade, and even prompted fans to create a petition that went viral in 2016 after organisers Festival Republic axed the dance event the previous year.
Details on how to secure a pair of headphones for the historic closing party will be announced soon.
Leeds Festival 2023 returns to Bramham Park on August 25-27 and will feature acts including Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Becky Hill.